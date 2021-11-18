Monday, Nov. 22

Basketball

Sonoraville at North Murray Thanksgiving Tip-Off tournament, TBA, North Murray High School

Gordon Central at Unity Christian, 7:30 p.m., Rome

Calhoun girls at North Murray Thanksgiving Tip-Off tournament, TBA, North Murray High School

Sonoraville girls at Armuchee Thanksgiving tournament, TBA, Armuchee High School

Gordon Central girls at Unity Christian, 6 p.m., Rome

Wrestling

Sonoraville junior varsity at Coahulla Creek Jayvee Scramble, 9 a.m., Coahulla Creek High School

Tuesday, Nov. 23

Basketball

Sonoraville at North Murray Thanksgiving Tip-Off tournament, TBA, North Murray

Calhoun girls at North Murray Thanksgiving Tip-Off tournament, TBA, North Murray High

Sonoraville girls at Armuchee Thanksgiving tournament, TBA, Armuchee High School

Gordon Central girls at North Murray, 1 p.m., North Murray

Wrestling

Gordon Central at Gordon Lee tournament, 9 a.m., Gordon Lee High School

Calhoun Middle School at Gainesville Thanksgiving Duals, 9 a.m., Gainesville Middle School

Saturday, Nov. 27

Wrestling

Calhoun at Trojan War Invite, 9 a.m., North Hall High School

Girls basketball

Calhoun vs. Dalton, TBA, Calhoun High School

Calhoun Middle School junior varsity vs. Dalton, 10 a.m., Calhoun Middle School varsity vs. Dalton, 12 p.m, Calhoun High School

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you