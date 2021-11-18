Sports Calendar Sports calendar Nov 18, 2021 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Monday, Nov. 22BasketballSonoraville at North Murray Thanksgiving Tip-Off tournament, TBA, North Murray High SchoolGordon Central at Unity Christian, 7:30 p.m., RomeCalhoun girls at North Murray Thanksgiving Tip-Off tournament, TBA, North Murray High SchoolSonoraville girls at Armuchee Thanksgiving tournament, TBA, Armuchee High SchoolGordon Central girls at Unity Christian, 6 p.m., RomeWrestlingSonoraville junior varsity at Coahulla Creek Jayvee Scramble, 9 a.m., Coahulla Creek High SchoolTuesday, Nov. 23BasketballSonoraville at North Murray Thanksgiving Tip-Off tournament, TBA, North MurrayCalhoun girls at North Murray Thanksgiving Tip-Off tournament, TBA, North Murray HighSonoraville girls at Armuchee Thanksgiving tournament, TBA, Armuchee High SchoolGordon Central girls at North Murray, 1 p.m., North MurrayWrestlingGordon Central at Gordon Lee tournament, 9 a.m., Gordon Lee High SchoolCalhoun Middle School at Gainesville Thanksgiving Duals, 9 a.m., Gainesville Middle SchoolSaturday, Nov. 27WrestlingCalhoun at Trojan War Invite, 9 a.m., North Hall High SchoolGirls basketballCalhoun vs. Dalton, TBA, Calhoun High SchoolCalhoun Middle School junior varsity vs. Dalton, 10 a.m., Calhoun Middle School varsity vs. Dalton, 12 p.m, Calhoun High School Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now Restaurant inspections for Gordon County for Nov. 13, 2021 Arrest records from the Nov. 17, 2021 edition of the Calhoun Times Calhoun kicks into gear to upend Decatur Calhoun will Way-cross Georgia for the next round Grand Jury indictments from Nov. 10, 2021 Local Events Latest e-Edition Calhoun Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.