Monday, Feb. 28

BASEBALL

Calhoun vs. Dalton, 5:30 p.m., Chip Henderson Field

Gordon Central vs. Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe, 5 p.m., Gordon Central High

Sonoraville at Dade County, 5:30 p.m., Dade County High

Calhoun Middle School varsity vs. Rockmart Middle, 4:30 p.m., Calhoun Rec Department

SOCCER

Gordon Central vs. Fannin County, 7 p.m., Ratner Stadium

Gordon Central girls vs. Fannin County, 5 p.m., Ratner Stadium

TENNIS

Calhoun Middle School boys and girls at Cass, 4:30 p.m., Cass Middle School

Tuesday, March 1

BASEBALL

Calhoun at Rockmart, 5:45 p.m., Rockmart High School

Calhoun junior varsity vs. Darlington, 5:55 p.m., Chip Henderson Field

Sonoraville junior varsity at Chattooga, 4 p.m, Chattooga High School

SOCCER

Calhoun vs. Pickens County, 7 p.m., Calhoun High School

Calhoun girls vs. Pickens County, 5 p.m., Calhoun High School

Sonoraville at Christian Heritage, 7 p.m., Dalton

Sonoraville girls at Christian Heritage, 5 p.m., Dalton

Calhoun Middle School boys at Rockmart, 5:30 p.m., Rockmart Middle School

Calhoun Middle School girls at Rockmart, 4:30 p.m., Rockmart Middle

TENNIS

Calhoun boys and girls vs. Christian Heritage, 4:30 p.m., Calhoun Tennis Complex

Calhoun Middle School boys and girls at Red Bud Middle, 4:30 p.m., Red Bud Middle School

GOLF

Sonoraville girls and boys at Adairsville, TBA, Barnsley Gardens Golf Course

Wednesday, March 2

BASEBALL

Gordon Central at Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe, 5 p.m., LFO High School

TENNIS

Sonoraville boys and girls at Ringgold, 4 p.m., Ringgold High School

Thursday, March 3

BASEBALL

Sonoraville vs. Cass, 5:55 p.m., The Furnace

Calhoun Middle School varsity vs. Adairsville, 4:30 p.m., Calhoun Rec Department

TENNIS

Sonoraville boys and girls at Coahulla Creek, 4 p.m., Coahulla Creek High School

Calhoun Middle School boys and girls vs. Woodland Middle, 4:30 p.m., Calhoun Middle School

TRACK & FIELD

Gordon Central boys and girls quadrangular meet wtih Chattooga, Armuchee, and and Unity Christian, 4;15 p.m., Gordon Central High

Calhoun boys and girls junior varsity at Southeast Whitfield Invitational, 4:15 p.m., Southwest Whitfield County High

SOCCER

Sonoraville vs. LaFayette, 7 p.m., The Furnace

Sonoraville girls vs. LaFayette, 5 p.m., The Furnace

Golf

Sonoraville, Calhoun, Adairsville at Sonoraville Invitational, 9 a.m., Fields Ferry Golf Course

Friday, March 4

BASEBALL

Sonoraville vs. Christian Heritage, 5:55 p.m., The Furnace

Calhoun vs. West Nassau (Fla.), 6:30 p.m., Tift County High School

Calhoun junior varsity doubleheader at Adairsville, first game at 5 p.m. and second game scheduled for 7 p.m., Adairsville High School

SOCCER

Calhoun vs. Blessed Trinity, 7 p.m., Calhoun High

Calhoun girls vs. Blessed Trinity, 5 p.m., Calhoun High

TENNIS

Calhoun boys and girls at Marietta tournament, TBA, Marietta High School

Saturday, March 5

BASEBALL

Calhoun vs. Ridgeview (Fla.), 10 a.m., Tift County High School, 

Calhoun vs. Ola High School, 12:30 p.m., Tift County High School

Sonoraville junior varsity doubleheader vs. Woodland, first game at 11 a.m., The Furnace

Calhoun Middle School junior varsity doubleheader at Adairsville, first game at 10 a.m. and second game scheduled for 12 p.m., Adairsville Middle School

TENNIS

Calhoun boys and girls at Marietta tournament, TBA, Marietta High School

TRACK & FIELD

Calhoun High School boys and girls, Gordon Central boys and girls, Sonoraville High School boys and girls along with Model, Dade County, Dalton, and Armuchee at the Nance Industries Relays, 9:30 a.m., Ratner Stadium

Calhoun High School boys and girls at Southeast Invitational, 9 a.m., Southeast Whitfield County High

