Sports calendar Jan 18, 2022

Monday, Jan. 24

SOCCER
Sonoraville scrimmage at Creekview, 7:30 p.m.,
Sonoraville girls scrimmage at Creekview, 5:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 25

BASKETBALL
Calhoun at Blessed Trinity, 7:30 p.m., Blessed Trinity High School
Sonoraville vs. Adairsville, 7:30 p.m., The Furnace
Gordon Central at Chattooga, 7:30 p.m., Chattooga High School
Calhoun girls at Blessed Trinity, 6 p.m., Blessed Trinity High School
Sonoraville girls vs. Adairsville, 6 p.m., The Furnace
Gordon Central at Chattooga, 6 p.m., Chattooga High School

SWIMMING & DIVING
Calhoun boys and girls vs. Eagle's Landing and Pickens County, 4:30 p.m., Calhoun Aquatic Center

Thursday, Jan. 27

SOCCER
Sonoraville scrimmage at Cass, 7 p.m., Cartersville
Sonoraville girls scrimmage at Cass, 5 p.m.
Calhoun Middle School vs. Cedartown, girls play at 4:30 and boys at 5:30 p.m., Calhoun High School

Friday, Jan. 28

BASKETBALL
Calhoun at Hiram, 7:30 p.m., Hiram High
Sonoraville at Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe, 8:30 p.m., LFO High School
Gordon Central vs. Pepperell, 8:30 p.m., Gordon Central High
Sonoraville girls at Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe, 7 p.m, LFO High 
Gordon Central girls vs. Pepperell, 7 p.m., Gordon Central High
Calhoun girls at Hiram, 6 p.m., Hiram High

WRESTLING
Sonoraville jayvees at Jayvee Area, 5 p.m., Coahulla Creek

SOCCER 
Calhoun scrimmage at Model, 7 p.m., Model High School
Calhoun girls scrimmage at Model, 5 p.m., Model High

WRESTLING
Calhoun at 5A Area tradition matches, 5 p.m., Cartersville High School

Saturday, Jan. 29

WRESTLING
Calhoun at 5A Area traditional matches, 9 a.m., Cartersville High School
Sonoraville at Area traditional match, 9:30 a.m., Coahulla Creek