Monday, Jan. 24

SOCCER

Sonoraville scrimmage at Creekview, 7:30 p.m.,

Sonoraville girls scrimmage at Creekview, 5:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 25

BASKETBALL

Calhoun at Blessed Trinity, 7:30 p.m., Blessed Trinity High School

Sonoraville vs. Adairsville, 7:30 p.m., The Furnace

Gordon Central at Chattooga, 7:30 p.m., Chattooga High School

Calhoun girls at Blessed Trinity, 6 p.m., Blessed Trinity High School

Sonoraville girls vs. Adairsville, 6 p.m., The Furnace

Gordon Central at Chattooga, 6 p.m., Chattooga High School

SWIMMING & DIVING

Calhoun boys and girls vs. Eagle's Landing and Pickens County, 4:30 p.m., Calhoun Aquatic Center

Thursday, Jan. 27

SOCCER

Sonoraville scrimmage at Cass, 7 p.m., Cartersville

Sonoraville girls scrimmage at Cass, 5 p.m.

Calhoun Middle School vs. Cedartown, girls play at 4:30 and boys at 5:30 p.m., Calhoun High School

Friday, Jan. 28

BASKETBALL

Calhoun at Hiram, 7:30 p.m., Hiram High

Sonoraville at Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe, 8:30 p.m., LFO High School

Gordon Central vs. Pepperell, 8:30 p.m., Gordon Central High

Sonoraville girls at Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe, 7 p.m, LFO High 

Gordon Central girls vs. Pepperell, 7 p.m., Gordon Central High

Calhoun girls at Hiram, 6 p.m., Hiram High

WRESTLING

Sonoraville jayvees at Jayvee Area, 5 p.m., Coahulla Creek

SOCCER 

Calhoun scrimmage at Model, 7 p.m., Model High School

Calhoun girls scrimmage at Model, 5 p.m., Model High

WRESTLING

Calhoun at 5A Area tradition matches, 5 p.m., Cartersville High School

Saturday, Jan. 29

WRESTLING

Calhoun at 5A Area traditional matches, 9 a.m., Cartersville High School

Sonoraville at Area traditional match, 9:30 a.m., Coahulla Creek 

