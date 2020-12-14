Sonoraville senior volleyball player Raleigh Hooper signed a volleyball scholarship with Chattanooga State on Thursday in a special ceremony at Sonoraville High School. Hooper was ecstatic after her signing.
“I’m very excited about it all,” Hooper said. “It’s super exciting that I’m able to play at the next level. I chose Chattanooga State because as soon as I met Coach (Kristy) Lenoir and toured the campus, it felt like a place I could call home. Everyone, including Coach Lenoir, were super welcoming and encouraging. She seems like an amazing coach that will push me to be my best. Overall, I’m excited and can’t wait to see where this opportunity takes me.”
Hooper, a team captain who was named a First Team 6-AAA player in her second year with the program, helped lead the Lady Phoenix to a 40-14 record and a Final Four berth in the GHSA volleyball playoffs.
She finished third in the state in total aces (127). She had 531 assists and 178 kills as setter and outside hitter in a 6/2 offense. She also had 145 digs and 16 blocks. She finished her career with over 1,000 assists, more than 500 kills and over 250 aces.
Sonoraville volleyball coach Trace Vaughn was happy for his senior.
“Raleigh is a great all-around young lady,” Vaughn said. “She's a fantastic person, an excellent student and an exceptional athlete. She has been extremely valuable to the Sonoraville volleyball program over the last four years.
"I think Chattanooga State is a perfect fit for Raleigh" Vaughn said. "It will give her an opportunity to immediately compete and further develop her game for a higher level.”