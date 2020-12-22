The wrestling teams of Sonoraville, Gordon Central and Calhoun faced off against each other in a match at Calhoun High School last Wednesday night. Sonoraville finished on top in th,e dual meet by defeating Calhoun 57-24 and Gordon Central 65-6.
Sonoraville wrestling coach Randy Steward was happy with the win and excited for the new season. He especially wants to see the development of some of his young guys.
“We’ve won the last three AAA state championships,” Steward said. “Obviously, that’s over, and we have a new team. We graduated some kids last year, so it’s a different team this year. Our goal is to win the state tournament again this year…We have several new (wrestlers) in our lineup, so the key for us is going to be how well and how fast those kids progress. I feel pretty good that by the end of January that we’re going to be in a pretty good position and have kids ready going into the state tournament, which is in early February.”
While Calhoun came up short against Sonoraville, the Jackets defeated Gordon Central by a score of 66-9. Calhoun coach Luke Green was happy with the progress he is seeing from his young team, and that progress was evident on Wednesday.
“We had a good night,” Green said. “We are slowly getting better with each practice and match. We looked good against Gordon Central. Sonoraville has an extremely good team, and we are extremely young right now. However, there were some bright spots and takeaways from the match. For example, Jason Vicente wrestled a tough match and came away with a pin (against Sonoraville’s Draven Peppers in the 220) despite trailing late in the match.”
The Warriors’ wrestling program is in a tough spot and is a young and growing program. Gordon Central coach David Wilson acknowledged these facts.
“Here’s the thing with my guys - we have a very small roster,” Wilson said. “I have three freshmen that competed last night at varsity. I have four first-year wrestlers, overall, that competed last night, and I only have two seniors. We’re a young team. They work hard, and they’re moving in the right direction, especially some of those younger guys and those first-year wrestlers. If they stick with the sport, they’re going to end up being very good.”
There were some bright spots on the night for Warriors, particularly Shane Davis. Wilson sees serious potential in Davis, among others.
“Shane Davis won his match,” Wilson said. “Shane Davis is a senior, and he wrestles at 126 for me. He wrestled against Calhoun, but he didn’t wrestle against Sonoraville. They didn’t have a 126. He had a really good night last night, and I think he’s going to have a really good season.”