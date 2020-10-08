The Sonoraville softball team played their final game of the regular season on Wednesday evening, as they hosted the Lady Indians of Murray County. The Lady Phoenix (13-6, 13-3) earned a 3-1 victory and finished as the top team in Region 6-AAA.
Sonoraville coach Natasha Hufstetler was critical of her team’s play at times but was happy with the ultimate victory.
“I think we expected to come out and score a few more runs, but ultimately, we got what we wanted,” Hufstetler said. “We clinched the ability to host the region championship, so that was our goal going in. I think we were just a little flat, not swinging at strikes and taking too many pitches.”
Sonoraville scored three runs in the game, and Kelly Green led the Lady Phoenix in batting, going 1-3 from the plate with a double and an RBI. Daelynn Cochran also went 1-3 with an RBI. For the Lady Indians, Kylie Usrey’s RBI single in the fourth inning sent home Alyssa Usrey for the lone run by Murray County (4-16, 3-13).
Fortunately for the Lady Phoenix, three runs were all Taylor Long needed to secure the victory from the mound. Long threw 18 strikeouts and gave up only two hits and the aforementioned run (unearned) in seven innings. Hufstetler talked about Long’s pitching performance against Murray County.
“She’s just so solid out there day in and day out,” Hufstetler said. “She had really good command early on. Through the first three innings, she had only thrown the bare minimum to get the strikeouts. I thought she had really good command. We made a couple of errors and forced her to throw to a couple of extra batters.”
With the win, the Lady Phoenix will host the No. 2 team in Region 6-AAA in Coahulla Creek on Saturday or Tuesday depending on the weather. The winner will get the region’s No. 1 seed in the playoffs, and the loser will get the No. 2 seed. It is a best of three series. If the games are played Saturday, the first and second game will be at noon and 2 p.m., but if the games are played on Tuesday, the first and second game will be at 5 and 7 p.m.
Long throws 500th career strikeout
Sonoraville star pitcher Taylor Long reached a huge milestone on Monday. Long threw her 500th career strikeout in a narrow 2-1 loss against Coahulla Creek in which she accounted for 21 total strikeouts.
Long has certainly had a marvelous, record-breaking season on the mound this year and is far from finished. Hufstetler praised her star pitcher.
“I’m just super proud of her,” Hufstetler said. “Our motto for her is that she’s not done yet. It’s going to be exciting to see. She has the rest of this season and another senior season to go. I look for her to blow that out of the water. She’s just so talented and makes people miss so easily.”