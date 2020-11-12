Sonoraville baseball senior pitcher Tanner Folds signed to play baseball at Penn State in a special ceremony in front of coaches, friends and family on Wednesday at Sonoraville High School.
Folds shared his thoughts in the aftermath of his big moment.
“I’ve been committed there since sophomore year,” Folds said. “(There are) so many emotions going through my head right now. I’m excited. I’m nervous. I’m ready to get after it and get better and carry this on to wherever it goes.”
Sonoraville baseball coach Deron Walraven was in attendance at the ceremony and was super proud of his star pitcher and his signing with the Nittany Lions.
“It’s a big honor,” Walraven said. “We’re excited. He’s a great kid. He’s going to go up there and represent this community well. He’s a leader on and off the field. His ability on the baseball field is one of the best we’ve had at Sonoraville. We’re looking forward to this season, and we just know he’s going to go up there and do great things.”
While Folds is undoubtedly eager to prove himself on the next level, he remains focused on his senior season at Sonoraville and being the best he can be to help his team.
“I just want to go out there and be the best in the region,” Folds said. “I want to dominate. I got a great team behind me. Hopefully, (I’ll) just go out there and have more wins than losses and have a low ERA and keep my stats up.”