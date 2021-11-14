Only one of Gordon County's three high schools will change divisions after the latest reclassification appeals were heard last week by the GHSA.
Sonoraville will be moving up to the 4A ranks from the 3A while Calhoun will remain a 5A school and Gordon Central will stay in the 2A bracket.
After initially appealing the move to a bigger classification, the Phoenix withdrew their request last Wednesday to remain a AAA school and beginning next fall in the 2022-23 school will have five new playmates instead of the eight they currently have because they will be in 4A Region 7.
Calhoun will stay in the 5A Region 7 they currently reside in, but the Yellow Jackets will have a few new faces to compete with as there were a couple of changes made.
Gordon Central will still be in 2A Region 7 and the only new school they will have to worry about is Dalton Academy, which doesn't have a football team and doesn't play all the sports.
"We were really glad to see there were not a lot of changes in our region," Gordon Central Athletic Director Matt Swanson said. "We've established a good working relationship with everyone in our region and when you move, you have to establish new relationships and get to know new people, so we're glad that our Region will stay, except for a couple of changes, just like it is now."