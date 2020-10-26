The Sonoraville High School Marching Phoenix competed Saturday at the Peach State Marching Competition at Barron Stadium in Rome and returned to Gordon County stacked with prizes.
The band, percussion, color guard, majorettes and Drum Major Daniel Arguetta all received superior ratings. Both the color guard and majorettes earned Best in Class awards and the Marching Phoenix were named the David L. Waters Grand Champions in the Silver Division.
Band Director Justin Burke was excited and eager to praise his performers.
"Our students have shown incredible drive and perseverance in the midst of so much adversity this season. Their performance Saturday in the rain was a perfect example of how much their passion for what they do shines through difficult conditions. I'm beyond proud of how hard they've worked in such an atypical year," Burke said. "I want to thank our staff, Blayne Bass, Jessica Childers, Heather Roberts and Hannah Roberts, for their commitment to excellence in these challenging times. I also want to thank our amazing band parents for all they do. It's great to be a Phoenix!"