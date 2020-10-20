The Sonoraville Lady Phoenix’s volleyball team took part in the Region 6-AAA area tournament on Thursday through Saturday. The Lady Phoenix defeated North Murray and Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe before falling to LaFayette in the region championship.
In the first game against North Murray (5-15, 2-7), the Lady Phoenix won both sets by scores of 25-14 and 25-11. Sonoraville coach Trace Vaughn shared his thoughts on the victory.
“North Murray was kind of shorthanded with players being quarantined with COVID-19,” Vaughn said. “We had a definite advantage. Even with all their players, we’re a superior team to what they’re able to put on the court this year. We came out focused. I said that I wanted to set the tone for the area tournament, and they did that. They did a great job.”
Alley Cole led the Lady Phoenix with eight kills, two aces and a block. Cole broke the school record for blocks in a season earlier in the week with 111. Cole also tied the school record for blocks in a match with six against Calhoun. Vaughn talked about the play of his star player.
“Alley is a very talented young lady,” Vaughn said. “She’s a 6-2 sophomore and has a bright future ahead of her. She’s doing all the right things to become the best player that she can possibly be, and she’s done some really fantastic things for being as young as she is. She can hit the ball, and when her timing is right, she’s hard to stop.”
Sonoraville’s Raleigh Hooper also added 13 assists, two aces and two digs, along with two kills, in the win over the Mountaineers. Hooper was honored after the game for becoming only the second player in school history to surpass 1,000 assists, 500 kills and 250 aces for her career.
In the second game against LFO (15-22, 5-3), the Lady Phoenix swept the Lady Warriors by set scores of 25-18 and 25-21. Sonoraville experienced a little adversity early on but settled down to get the win.
“LFO has played us really well this season,” Vaughn said. “They have the height to match up against us. They block really well. For whatever reason, we have not adjusted well to them. We had a strategy going into the match, and it just wasn’t working out. One of our captains Abby Chambers stepped up and basically said, ‘This is not working. Can we just play?’ I said, ‘Yes, Abby, that will work.’ We changed our strategy and just started pounding the ball and turned things around. They had the lead for most of the first set and played us really tight in the second set. Having a senior like Abby step up (was huge).”
Cole and Hooper had big games again as well. Both players finished with a team-leading five kills. Cole added an assist and five blocks to her total, and Hooper had 11 assists and ten digs.
In Saturday’s area championship against LaFayette (39-8, 9-0), Sonoraville fell short in a hard-fought match. The Lady Ramblers defeated the Lady Phoenix 3-0 by set scores of 25-22, 25-19 and 25-23. Vaughn shared his thoughts.
“LaFayette’s an extremely talented team,” Vaughn said. “They’re actually down a notch from what they were last year, but I still think they’ll have a good shot at going to the Final Four. They really put the pressure on us. I thought we matched up with them pretty well this time. The energy and the effort were there. They just had a little more experience at the passing positions, and that makes a difference. We played them the best we played them all year. The first set we had a shot to win. We had a lead around 20 or 21 and just let it slip out of our fingers. After that, we were still scrapping and fighting the whole time, and we hung with them the whole time.”
With the week’s action, Sonoraville moved to 37-13 on the season with an 8-2 record in region play (second place). Five Lady Phoenix players made all-area teams. Raleigh Hooper, Alley Cole and Abby Chambers were named to the 2020 Region 6-AAA — All-Area First Team. Camden Steely and Amber Sparkman made the second team.
Sonoraville’s next game was to be a first-round playoff match at home versus North Hall at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday (see an upcoming edition or visit CalhounTimes.com for coverage).
Calhoun Lady Jackets
The Calhoun Lady Yellow Jackets volleyball team (31-16, 5-1) played in their Region 7-AAAAA area tournament on Saturday at Blessed Trinity and were eliminated by the Lady Titans. Blessed Trinity (28-5, 6-0) swept the Lady Jackets 2-0 by set scores of 25-13 and 25-15. Despite the disappointing loss, Calhoun coach Nic Hann had some positive takeaways.
“I thought we played pretty well,” Hann said. “I don’t think the score really reflected how close we played with them throughout the match. The ball just didn’t fall our way in a lot of points. We were playing really aggressive and playing some pretty good defense.”
Calhoun was to host Chapel Hill on Tuesday in the first round of the GHSA 5A Playoffs. Game time is set for 6 p.m. (see an upcoming edition or visit CalhounTimes.com for coverage).