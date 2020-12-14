The Sonoraville High School (SHS) Lady Phoenix cheerleaders placed first at the Adairsville Invitational, third at the LaFayette Competition and second at the Jingle Jam Calhoun Competition.
Scores have improved throughout the season as the lady Phoenix continue their drive to the region competition Feb. 6 at Hillgrove High School.
SHS believes senior Keslei Craddock and sophomores Allie Walraven, Sara Scott and McKaelyn Haney have beautiful kick fulls to max that section of the score sheet, and Hadley Harper's scale is something to see. Bases Jenna Palazzolo, Jayra Stansell, Laina Veit, Mackenzie Gilbert, Grace Parrott and Kendel Whitehead -- along with their back spots Janey Graves, Taylor Pryor and Walraven -- are putting in lots of reps to improve the stunt sequence for SHS.
The entire team is working to increase the difficulty in the pyramid category.
The 18-member team this year has three seniors and three juniors. Other team members contributing to tumbling, jumps, cheer and dance are Ella Jenkins, Kaiya Morgan, Jasmine Richmond, Miranda Brito and Emily McBurnett.
January competition dates are Jan. 9 at Hillgrove, Jan. 23 at Peachtree Ridge and Jan. 30 at Woodland.