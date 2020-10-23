The Sonoraville Phoenix traded blows in a defensive battle on Friday night against Murray County but ultimately lost as Murray kicker Elber Romero set a school record with a 52-yard field goal to win the game as time expired.
The 27-24 loss mean the Phoenix (2-4, 0-4) have now dropped four in a row after opening the season with two wins. Coach Denver Pate said he’s proud of the way his team has played, but they just need to get more consistent.
“I still love them. Win or lose,” he said of his team. “Obviously football means ton to me. Football means a ton to these kids. But at the end of the day, that’s not going to change my love for them. I’ll continue to support them. I got their back and they got my bad.”
The game was a back-and-forth battle that featured a fair number of three-and-outs and a few turnovers, with the occasional big play sprinkled in.
Romero, the Murray kicker, scored the first points of the game with a short field goal on Murray’s third possession.
Then Sonoraville failed to convert a fourth down attempt, setting up a Murray 62-yard touchdown pass from Tyson Leonard to Taylor Carrell. The extra point gave Murray a 10-0 lead, which would work out to be the biggest lead of the game for either lead.
Sonoraville answered back on their next drive, with Brant Bryant scoring on a run to the right side. The extra drop moved the Phoenix closer with a score of 10-7.
The Phoenix defense recovered a punt on Murray’s next drive, but the offense went three and out before punting.
Then Sonoraville’s defense forced another turnover as they ripped the ball from a running back Tanner Folds was able to recover, giving the Phoenix the ball on the Murray nine yard line. Quarterback Brady Lackey drove in for a score a few plays later, and the extra point have the Phoenix a 14-10 lead.
That lead held until about midway through the third quarter, when Murray’s Noah Densmore took an end-around pitch and broke through for a 42-yard touchdown run. The extra point moved the score to 17-14 for the Indians.
The Phoenix responded though, with a good kickoff return and then 26-yard run from Zach Lyles setting up a 35-yard field goal for kicker Daniel Orellana and tying the score at 17.
A few possessions later game hero Romero actually missed a 47 yard field goal attempt, pushing the ball wide right. But then a Lackey interception gave Murray the ball back on the Phoenix 20 yard line. A penalty then set up a 10-yard touchdown pass, which, after the extra point, gave Murray a 24-17 lead.
Sonoraville answered again, with Lackey completing a pair of nice passes to Nick Beddington, one to Bryant, and then capping the drive with a touchdown run of his own. The field goal tied it at 24.
But then Romero broke his own previous field long length record to win the game as the clock ran out.
Sonoraville hosts Adairsville at home next week.