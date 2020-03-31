Sonoraville Elementary School's Club TOME may not have been able to attend the reading club's wrap-up conference in March as planned due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but the news of a first place win might help raise their spirits.
Between October and January of the current school year, fourth and fifth graders in Club TOME at SES raised money and collected book donations to send to the Philippines. SES students met the second graders in Mrs. Cabay's class at Quezon Elementary virtually with the help of one of the club advisers, Kraig Weikum. Students were moved after learning the class did not have the same resources kids in America have. No school library, no classroom books.
The team created a service project newsletter detailing their plan of action and the results. The newsletter was then submitted for TOME's Service Project Newsletter competition. Winners were to be announced at the March 24 conference at the UNG Gainesville campus. Instead, word came via email that the team had placed first in the annual competition.
The students had a special surprise on top of the win, as state book award nominated author John David Anderson sent them a video congratulating them on their win and reminding them to continue to look for ways to make an impact on the world around them.
Club advisers August Davis, Beth Mitchell and Julie Mullinax, along with Mr. Weikum, agreed that the students have made a difference for the kids at Quezon.
Students who contributed to the newsletter included Peyton Angel, Raylin Ewell, Megyn Rampy, Tristan Reed, Madelyn Scroggs and Jenica Weaver.
Students that participated in service project included Peyton Angel, Raylin Ewell, Megyn Rampy, Tristan Reed, Madelyn Scroggs, Jenica Weaver, Bailey Williams, Callie Long, Chloe Duncan, Franck Ochoa, Jenica Glosson, Jose Manuel Lara-Olmedo, Lakelin Hall, Leonardo Parra-Torres, Maddi Daniel, McKenna Beason, Rayne Gibson, Samantha Coggins, Scarlett Spruell, Sebastian Rubio and Sophia Coiner.