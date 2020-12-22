The latest edition of the Calhoun-Sonoraville sporting rivalry took place on the basketball court Saturday afternoon and evening at Sonoraville High School as the Phoenix hosted the boys’ and girls’ basketball teams from Calhoun High School in Senior Night games at The Furnace.
The Sonoraville boys’ team had five seniors – Orry Darnell, Kevin Morrison, Ian King, Murray Somers and Garrison Mullins who were honored before their big 55-40 win over the Jackets. The seniors all contributed in a big way to the victory, and Sonoraville coach Brent Mashburn praised their efforts.
“Thirteen, 11, 11, 10 and seven (points) from our five seniors (Morrison, Somers, Mullins, Darnell and King, respectively) – it’s senior night,” Mashburn said. “How appropriate is that? Those are the guys that are going to lead us this year, and those are the guys that stepped up tonight. We were balanced and consistent. For as well as they (the Sonoraville seniors) played offensively, they played probably better defensively.”
The game, itself, was close for the majority of the first half, but the Phoenix extended their lead to nine points going into halftime. Both teams went back and forth in the third period before Sonoraville (5-0, 3-0) stretched their lead to 15 by the game’s end. Mashburn was proud of his team’s performance in their home victory.
“Anytime you get a win against a Calhoun team you’re excited, and you feel like you’ve done something to accomplish that,” Mashburn said. “That’s a credit to the job that Coach (Vince) Layson does and the athletes that they have. (I am) really pleased with the way we showed up. I thought we fought. We played some pretty good basketball at times, but I thought we got after it for 32 minutes. That’s what our kids have kind of come accustomed to doing.”
While Sonoraville was led in scoring by their seniors, Calhoun junior Peyton Law paced the Jackets with 12 points, while sophomore teammate Dylan Faulkner added 11. While Calhoun coach Vince Layson was happy with those two contributors, he is looking for more players to step up in the scoring department.
“Dylan and Peyton – I know it’s early in the season – but we’ve been able to rely on them,” Layson said. “Offensively, we got to have third and fourth guy be able to step up a little bit and shoulder the load some. A lot of it is fatigue and things like that. We’re still finding our way.”
Overall, Layson knows his Jackets’ team (1-2) has a long way to go.
“I think we played 'decent on defense (tonight),” Layson said. “Our offense is still not in sync. The rust is showing. It’s not an excuse, but we got to find someone who can put the ball in the hole.”
As of this publication date, the next scheduled game for Calhoun will be a battle with Temple in the Adairsville Christmas Clash Tournament next Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. Sonoraville’s next game will be against Cedartown this coming Monday at 1:30 p.m. in the Haralson County Invitational Tournament.
Sonoraville girls 57, Calhoun 47
In the girls’ game, the Lady Phoenix came out on top 57-47 over the Lady Jackets. With the win over Calhoun, Sonoraville moves to 5-1 (3-0) on the season, and Lady Phoenix coach Stephanie Caudell was proud of her seniors (Matti Parker, Raven Pasley, Kelsee Phillips, Lindsay Bowman, Abby Chambers, Alex Geary, Kinsley Long and Brooke Jones) and her team as a whole in the victory.
“It’s a rivalry game, so it’s always fun,” Caudell said. “We haven’t played in a week, so we needed to get back in and get our feet underneath us as far as game pace. You try to be able to get that kind of intensity in practice, but you really can’t. We got to recognize our seniors who have been such a big part of our program for four years now, so it was a good night overall.”
Sonoraville’s Geary put up a game-high 29 points in the game. Caudell discussed Geary’s big scoring performance.
“She had a good night,” Caudell said. “She did what your best player is supposed to do. She went and got us baskets when we needed them. Especially in the third quarter, I thought she carried us. We made a couple of other big shots. Lindsay Bowman made a couple of threes there in the third quarter too that helped us to extend the lead a little bit. I’m proud of Alexa and proud of all of them.”
While the Lady Jackets (3-2) came up short, Calhoun’s Britiya Curtis had another fabulous game, as she accounted for 22 points on the night. Calhoun coach Jaime Echols knew that the game against Sonoraville was going to be a tough matchup going in, so he remained upbeat about his team’s play despite the final result.
“I thought we played well,” Echols said. “You’re never happy when you lose, but when you play Sonoraville, you’re playing one of the top teams and top programs in the state. I was really proud of the way our kids fought and gave us a chance to maybe win that game. Going into it, we knew what our goal was - to be able to compete with them and be better at the end of the game. They certainly made us better, and hopefully, we gave them enough to hopefully make them work too.”
As of this publication date, the Lady Jackets’ next known game will be this coming Monday at 2:30 p.m. versus North Cobb in the Hounds Holiday Hoop Classic at Pope High School in Marietta. The Lady Phoenix’s next game will be this coming Monday at 1 p.m. versus Heritage (Conyers) in the Carpet Capital Classic at the Christian Heritage School in Dalton.
Other area scores
Dec. 17: Notre Dame (Chattanooga) boys 47, Calhoun 35
Dec. 18: Sonoraville boys 56, North Murray 50