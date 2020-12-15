The Sonoraville Phoenix basketball teams hosted Adairsville Friday night, and both earned victories.
The Sonoraville boys (3-0, 2-0) defeated their counterparts from Adairsville 71-67. While Adairsville’s Hayden Poarch put up a game-high 19 points, the Tigers (3-2, 1-2) were no match for the scoring attack of Sonoraville, as Orry Darnell, Murray Somers and Kevin Morrison paced the Phoenix with 16, 15 and 14 points, respectively. Sonoraville coach Brent Mashburn praised the performance of the trio and his team in general.
“Those three guys had big nights for us and have been really good for us all season,” Mashburn said. “Last night was a great win for us. We had some guys really step up and play well.”
The Sonoraville girls routed the Lady Tigers 56-28 to move to 4-1, 3-0 on the season. (Coach Stephanie Caudell could not be reached for comment by the time of this publication.)
After travelling to North Murray this Friday night (girls at 7 p.m. and boys at 8:30 p.m.), the Sonoraville basketball teams will host Calhoun on Saturday. The Lady Phoenix will take on the Lady Jackets at 4 p.m., and the boys will battle at 5:30 p.m.
Other area scores
Dec. 10 – Fannin County girls 52, Gordon Central 46.
Dec. 10 – Fannin County boys 50, Gordon Central 43.