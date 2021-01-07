The Sonoraville boys’ basketball team remained undefeated on Monday night with a 56-42 region win over Rockmart (3-8, 1-5) at home. With the victory, the soaring Phoenix team moves to 10-0 on the season including winning all four games in Region 6-AAA so far.
Sonoraville coach Brent Mashburn was elated with the play of his team.
“We really came out and got off to a good start tonight on both ends of the floor,” Mashburn said. “I thought our effort was really good on the defensive end all night, and we executed offensively. We were very balanced offensively, getting contributions from numerous guys.
It was great to move to 4-0 in the region and set the school record for best start to a season at 10-0.”
Orry Darnell led the Phoenix with 14 points, Ian King added 13 and Garrison Mullins accounted for 10 more in the victory. Javin Whatley finished with 19 to lead the Yellow Jackets of Rockmart.
As of this publication date, the Sonoraville Phoenix’s next game will be this coming Tuesday at Rockmart at 7:30 p.m.
Paulding County boys 77, Calhoun 71 (OT)
The Calhoun boys’ basketball team fell to Paulding County 77-71 in overtime on Wednesday night in Dallas. Paulding County’s Kervens Yacinthe put up a game-high 23 points in the game against the Jackets, and teammate Frantzyr Chardavoine added 22. Their scoring proved too much for Calhoun to handle.
Calhoun’s Dylan Faulkner and Peyton Law both put up 19 apiece in the close loss for the Jackets. Calhoun (4-6) coach Vince Layson feels like his team should have had a different result against Paulding County (8-5, 2-0 in Region 5-AAAAAA).
“We played really well for the majority of the game,” Layson said. “It was a game we should have won. We had the lead late, and multiple bad decisions did us in.
"Not knowing game situations and not making easy plays caught up with us," Layson said. "If we can clean up a few runs of sloppiness, these close wins and close losses turn into ten-15-point wins. These tough non-region games are great for learning from mistakes. Hopefully, we can stay mentally strong and use it to our benefit down the road. The real season starts on Friday for us with region play opening at Blessed Trinity.”
Calhoun girls 54, Paulding County 33
The Calhoun Lady Jackets won their game against the Lady Patriots of Paulding County (1-11, 0-2 in Region 5-AAAAAA) by the score of 54-33. Britiya Curtis had another solid night for the Lady Jackets, putting up a game-high 25 points in the victory. Calhoun’s Maggie McBrayer also got involved on the offensive side, scoring 10 of her own. Despite the winning result, Calhoun (6-6) coach Jaime Echols was not satisfied with his team’s performance.
“It was not a great night for us,” Echols said. “We played a good first half offensively and a poor first half defensively. The second half was opposite - good defense but poor offense.
"We expect to be able to play a complete game and did not do that tonight," Echols said. "However, an ugly win is better than a pretty loss. We have to play much better once region play starts Friday (against Blessed Trinity).”
As of publication date, the next game for Calhoun will be today against Darlington at home. The girls’ game will begin at 5 p.m. while the boys will start play at 6:30 p.m.