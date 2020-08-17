AdventHealth Medical Group is pleased to announce that Sonia Watley, MD, has joined AdventHealth Medical Group Family Medicine at Adairsville Health Park.
Watley joins Byron Littlefield, DO; Julia Danforth, MD; and Rachel Turner, NP-C, at AdventHealth Medical Group Family Medicine at Adairsville Health Park, which offers a wide range of medical services for the entire family. The care team carefully listens to patients and provides thorough exams and offers solutions to make sure you stay at your best.
Watley is a graduate of Montemorelos University in Mexico. She completed her residency at Waco Family Medicine Residency Program in Texas. She is board-certified in family medicine by the American Board of Family Medicine. Watley enjoys connecting with patients and their families and promoting healthy living. She speaks Spanish fluently, enjoys the outdoors, volleyball, basketball and spending time with her family.
To schedule an appointment, call 770-773-9201.