While the Georgia Department of Veterans Service (GDVS) resumed in-person services in June and many can accommodate unscheduled visits, some offices are available by appointment only.
GDVS offices located in buildings operated by federal or other state agencies must follow their building access policies. Veterans must call ahead and schedule an appointment before their visit to any of these offices. Walk-in visitors are not allowed.
Offices open by appointment only include Athens, Americus, Augusta, Blairsville, Carrollton, both Decatur offices, Douglas, Fort McPherson, LaGrange, Lawrenceville Oakwood and Savannah.
Before visiting any GDVS office, veterans are encouraged to call or email to check operational status and schedule an appointment. To schedule an appointment, contact the nearest Veterans Field Service Office.
The office serving Gordon County is at 201 Calhoun Ave., Rome. A full listing of field offices and their contact information is available at https://veterans.georgia.gov/field-offices.
In-person services were resumed in July with health and safety procedures in place for the well-being of guests and staff. The GDVS is continuing to follow guidance from public health officials.
Visitors are asked to wear a facemask when visiting one of the offices. They are encouraged to observe social distancing guidelines while in waiting areas and speaking with field service officers.