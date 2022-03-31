Sports calendar Soirts calendar Mar 31, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Monday, April 4BASEBALLGordon Central at Model, 4 p.m., Model High SchoolTRACK & FIELDCalhoun boys at McCallie Dual Meet, 4:15 p.m., McCallie School in ChattanoogaTuesday, April 5BASEBALLSonoraville vs. Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe, 5:55 p.m., The FurnaceSOCCERGordon Central at Calhoun, 7 p.m., Calhoun High SchoolWednesday, April 6BASEBALLCalhoun at Rome, 5:55 p.m., Rome High SchoolGordon Central vs. Model, 4 p.m., Gordon Central High SchoolTRACK & FIELDCalhoun boys at McAllie Dual Meet, 4:15 p.m., McAllie School in ChattanoogaThursday, April 7BASEBALLSonoraville at Adairsville, 5:55 p.m., Adairsville High SchoolFriday, April 8BASEBALLCalhoun at Pike County, 5:55 p.m., Pike County High SchoolGordon Central at Model, 5 p.m., Model High SchoolSonoraville vs. Adairsville, 5:55 p.m., The Furnace Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Register Log In Log In Purchase a Subscription Trending Now Italian restaurant, convenience store seek city loans for Wall Street locations 'I knew that was where I needed to be' Appointment of new Gordon Central AD gets messy Chipotle Mexican Grill has interest in Calhoun location Local organization seeks to change views on race Latest e-Edition Calhoun Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.