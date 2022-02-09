Sonoraville junior post player Diane Smith hit a foul shot with 2.2 seconds with Tuesday night, elevating the Phoenix to an important 50-49 upset win over state-ranked Murray County in Region 6-3A basketball action at The Furnace.
The win moved head coach Stephanie Caudell's team to 8-7 in the Region heading into their regular season finale Friday evening at Ringgold. (Details were not available at press time).
That mark also had them alone in fourth place with the season winding down and a win over the Lady Tigers would have assured them the top seed in the upcoming Region 6 play-in tournament to determine the third and fourth seed going into the state playoffs in just under two weeks.
Murray County came into The Furnace Tuesday night with 18 wins and were rated sixth in Georgia in the latest GHSA state rankings, but the Lady Phoenix defense in the middle quarters -- when they held the Lady Indians just nine points -- proved to be the difference.
Going into Friday night's final Region 6 games, only four teams were above .500 in Region with the Lady Phoenix the last of that quartet at 8-7.
Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe, which is the third-ranked 3A team in the state in the lastest GHSA state rankings, were looking for an unbeaten regular season going into Friday night, holding a three-game lead over second place Murray County, with a perfect 15-0 mark.
Then MC, after losing to the Phoenix , stood 12-3 and in second place, ahead of third-place Ringgold, which was 11-4 going into their game with Sonoraville, which was behind them in the standings. Coahulla Creek was alone in fifth at 7-8 and ended the season Friday night against Murray County, needing a win to keep pace with the Phoenix.
The other four teams in the league have at least 10 region defeats with Lafayette leading that group and it would appear the Lady Ramblers might have the inside track towards getting that final berth in the play-in tournament. However, they had to play LFO in that last game of the year and with a loss would be tied with Rockmart for sixth place and the last available spot in the play-in competition.
For the Lady Phoenix, their biggest win of the year came because they just refused to back down. Sure, the Lady Indians were 13 games over .500 and ranked sixth in the state, but the hosts could have cared less.