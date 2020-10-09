Calhoun, GA (30701)

Today

A few showers during the morning with thunderstorms developing in the afternoon. High 77F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Showers and thunderstorms likely. Heavy and torrential downpours at times. Low 68F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%.