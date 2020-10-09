The Sonoraville Phoenix hosted North Murray on Friday night in a game that could potentially determine the second-best team in Region 6-AAA. Unfortunately for the Phoenix, North Murray was victorious 40-20 on a wet and miserable night.
The rainy conditions made playing extremely difficult and led to turnovers, botched PATs and miscues galore. Sonoraville coach Denver Pate acknowledged that the weather played a huge factor on Friday night.
“We played like the conditions – very sloppy,” Pate said. “Both teams got to play in the conditions. (We had) way too many turnovers and too many mistakes to beat a quality football team.”
The first half of the game was a thrilling affair and started off with a bang, as Sonoraville’s JoJo McDaniels returned the opening kickoff 85 yards for a touchdown. McDaniels also had a big game on the receiving end of things, as he caught eight passes for 109 yards and had two total touchdowns. He was the biggest bright spot for the Phoenix on the night, and Pate knows how dangerous McDaniels is with the ball in his hands.
“JoJo’s going to make plays for us,” Pate said. “What they were doing with our motion, it was hard to hand it to him a little bit. When the ball is in his hands, he can make plays for us. We got to make sure we get him (the ball) as much as possible.”
But North Murray (2-1, 2-0) was not fazed by McDaniels’ kick return score, as they answered back two offensive plays later via Seth Griffin’s 76-yard touchdown pass to Cade Petty, whose speed was too much for the Sonoraville secondary. The Mountaineers then added an 8-yard touchdown run by Dante Tidwell.
Limiting North Murray’s star running back Tidwell was paramount to a potential Sonoraville (2-2, 0-2) victory, and the Phoenix defense did a solid job limiting him in the run game. However, Tidwell made his presence felt in the passing game, as he had 125 yards receiving on three receptions and accounted for two total touchdowns on the night. Pate was disappointed that his defense lost track of Tidwell.
“Like I said before, you got to know where No. 23 is at,” Pate said. “You can’t lose sight of him. He’s a good player. I knew they’d move him around, and they did that. We just lost him a few times, and it came back to hurt us.”
Sonoraville’s first offensive score of the game came on the very next drive, as quarterback Brady Lackey threw a 63-yard touchdown pass to McDaniels with 2:46 left in the first quarter. Lackey scored a touchdown on the ground soon after from a yard out. Lackey finished with 170 yards through the air on 16-of-23 passing and added 38 yards on the ground and the aforementioned two all-purpose scores.
North Murray added another touchdown to the board before halftime via a 1-yard touchdown run by Griffin to make the score 27-20 going into the half.
The rain continued to pour in the second half, and both teams struggled to keep control of the ball. North Murray scored two more touchdowns in the second half to make the final score 40-20. (Both were 1-yard touchdowns runs by Griffin.)
The Phoenix will put this game quickly behind them, as they will travel to region foe Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe next Friday night. Kickoff will be at 7:30 p.m.