The GEM Theatre announced Thursday that the SkynFolks: A Tribute to Lynyrd Skynyrd concert previously scheduled for Friday, Nov. 13, has been canceled due to concern over the increase of COVID-19 cases in recent weeks.
Theatre Manager and Marketing Director Kim Brazell said money for tickets will be refunded to customers as soon as possible.
“When we reschedule they can purchase again based on their schedule and if they can attend on the new date,” Brazell said. “I so hoped we could have the show but it’s just a really difficult time.”
The GEM has been closely following state guidelines related to COVID-19 since the pandemic first hit locally back in March. That has meant canceling shows when necessary, hosting events at lowered capacity, enforcing socially distanced seating and taking extensive measures to clean and sanitize surfaces in and around the theatre.
Brazell said that decisions will continue to be made prioritizing the health and safety of both patrons and the performers hosting shows.
“We want to keep people safe, first and foremost. We would hate for anyone to come out to have a good time and end up sick,” she said.
As of now, the annual Dana Patterson Memorial Christmas Concert will go on as scheduled on Saturday, Dec. 5, at 7 p.m. Performers will include Faye Bentley, Brother (Trey and Andrew Bentley), Jule Medders and White Water Junction. Tickets are available online for $15 at www.calhoungemtheatre.org.
The GEM Theatre is located in Downtown Calhoun at 114 N. Wall Street.