Sign-ups are now open for the Voluntary Action Center's senior Christmas program, which provides meals and gifts to one hundred seniors across Calhoun and Gordon County over the holidays. The annual giving program is made possible through a partnership with the Gordon County Chamber of Commerce's Young Professionals Committee and Calhoun First United Methodist Church.
Each year, the committee starts working on the project early by creating a list of approximately 12-15 items they feel most seniors would either need or enjoy. These items include socks, lap blankets, puzzle books, crossword puzzles, personal care items and toiletries, candies, stationary, calendars, candles, household items, food and coffee. Once those items are collected, Calhoun First Methodist adds boxes of food purchased through Action Ministries to the mix. A gift certificate for groceries has historically been included in the boxes as well, but the VAC has opted against including those this year.
"Because of COVID, we want to limit people going out to the stores," Long explained. "So, they won't get that gift certificate this year, but they will get things like vegetable oil, sugar, cornmeal, flour, instant potatoes and rice, soups, canned beans, things like that."
To sign up to receive a box, Long said seniors should call the VAC and request to be added to the list. Only 100 spots are available, and only those over the age of 60 whose income is at or below 140% of Federal Poverty Income Guidelines are eligible to participate.
Families can also receive holiday assistance from the VAC, thanks to the center's 30-year Christmas assistance program.
Participation in at least one community education course is required for anyone hoping to participate in the family program, as is residence in Gordon County. In addition to being a resident, families hoping to qualify must provide proof of income or a food stamps benefit letter, complete an application and have custody of a child or children under the age of 18.
In 2019, the VAC's family holiday assistance program provided clothes and toys to 799 children across Gordon County. Sign-ups to participate this year will begin in October.
For more information about the Voluntary Action Center or its holiday programs, visit www.voluntaryactioncenter.org/what-we-do.html.