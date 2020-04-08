Shorter University has announced the recipients of competitive scholarships for the 2020-2021 academic year, and Calhoun resident Andrew Harrison Bearden received a Presidential Scholarship.
A senior at Adairsville High School, he is the son of Alecia Bearden and Larry Bearden. He is a member of New Zion Baptist Church, a two-time state champion in SkillsUSA TeamWorks, a Woodmen of the World recipient, and a school and county winner for CTE-US.
Additionally, Calhoun resident Cooper L. Hunt also received a Presidential Scholarship.
The Gordon Central High School senior is the son of Jamey and Leigh-Ann Hunt. He is an active member of Sonoraville Baptist Church, where he serves as an A/V tech. He is a member of the 2019-20 Gordon County Youth Leadership Council, the Fellowship of Christian Athletes Impact Team, and a movie critic for The Gordon Gazette newspaper. He has won GHSA-AA Region Championships in literary team, personal essay and men’s quartet and state championships in one-act play (for Bright Star in 2019 and Godspell in 2016) and literary team. He was a state runner-up in men’s quartet. He was part of a group that won the Shuler Hensley Award for Best Ensemble for The Spitfire Grill in 2017. He made Gordon Central’s honor roll for four year, and received awards for highest GPA in dual enrollment World History (2017-18), AP United States History and Honors American Literature (both in 2018-19). He also won Gordon Central’s Best Actor in a Leading Role Award for his appearance of the 2019 production of The Mystery of Edwin Drood.