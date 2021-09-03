The city of Calhoun will be well-represented this fall every time the Berry College and Shorter University football teams take the field.
And both of those schools start their 2021 Gridiron schedules this weekend with both of them playing home games with Shorter University hosting Brevard College while Berry College entertains Maryville College.
And it will interesting to see how many locals are now starters at the next level.
Former standout Calhoun High School quarterback Gavin Grey, who is now the Vikings' starter, and former Sonoraville standout wide receiver the other two former Blade Bryant are currently now putting their talents on display at Berry College.
Shorter University has six local graduates on its current roster. Five of those players went to Calhoun and the other one went to Sonoraville.
SU obviously keeps its eye on Calhoun defensive backs at all times as three of their current players toil in the secondary. Junior cornerback Ethan Tibbs, redshirt junior defensive back Kolby Reynolds, and sophomore safety Reece Poe all wore the black-and-Vegas gold during their schoolboy careers.
The other two Calhoun HS graduates now playing for the Hawks are offensive players with junior JC Fuller at tight end and freshman Reed Randall on the offensive line.
Sherrod Agee went to Sonoraville High and is a Shorter University graduate student playing on the defensive line.
At Berry College, Gray was the starting quarterback for the Vikings shortened winter schedule earlier this year after the global pandemic kept them from playing their 2020 regular season last fall.
And it was an awesome span earlier this year from February 13th-March 13th when the Vikings went 4-0 and won the southern Athletic Association Championship with a 21-20 victory over Hendrix College in Little Rock.
On Feb. 13, Berry defeated Birmingham- Southern College, 26-23 and exactly one month and three games later on March 13th, they capped off their month-long run with the win over Hendrix.
In his team's four games last winter, Gray completed 71-of-121 pass attempts for 940 yards with nine touchdown passes and 3 interceptions.