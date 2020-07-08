The Gordon County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's assistance in location a missing or runaway teenager.
Sheriff Mitch Ralston reported on his website Wednesday:
On Monday, July 7, 2020, Sierra Leann Brunner, age 16, was reported missing to the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office. She was last seen by family members the night before (July 6/7) at her home in Plainville. Evidence indicates that she left the home willingly, and there is no evidence of foul play. Detectives assigned to the case believe that she might left the jurisdiction en route to an unknown destination. She may or may not be in the company of other persons. She is described as a white female, 5’5″ and 210 lbs, blonde hair and blue eyes. Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Sierra Leann Brunner is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 706-629-1244 or call 911.