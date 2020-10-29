Sheriff Mitch Ralston said his office and other departments within the county government have been busy early Thursday responding to weather-related calls. No injuries have been reported thus far.
The following message was posted to Ralston's website:
"The first rain bands of Tropical Storm ZETA arrived in Northern Georgia around 2 a.m. this morning. As of 5 a.m., Gordon County is experiencing heavy rainfall and is being buffeted by gale force winds. Deputies are responding to many reports of downed trees, downed utility lines, debris in the roadways, and automobile accidents. There have been some reports of structural damage. The storm is not concentrated in any particular area, and is affecting the entire county. So far no injuries have been reported. Extra deputy sheriffs have been deployed throughout the night and into the morning hours to handle the higher volume of requests for service. The sheriff’s office is coordinating closely with the County Public Works Department and Fire/Rescue in clearing roads and streets. Travel conditions on all roadways are hazardous given the high winds and debris, and unnecessary travel should be avoided until conditions have improved. Secondary roadways have the potential for increased hazards. Some power outages are being experienced, and the utility providers have been notified as calls are received."