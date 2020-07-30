Dear members of the Gordon County Democratic Party:
Thank you for your interest in our community and the local law enforcement agencies, particuarly the Gordon County Sheriff's Office (GCSO). It is always gratifying for us to see the citizens we serve involved in the local government. We have reviewed your questions and found them relevant, thoughtful, and generally specific enough to answer in an uncomplicated fashion.
The first tenet of law enforcement is the preservation of life. We think, train, and act with this in mind every day, and in every interaction with the public, as well as those in our charge. As established practice we adhere to Sir Robert Peel's "Principles of Law Enforcement 1829" (a copy of which is attached), and we cannot overemphasize the importance of each of these rules. Perhaps the most important of these is: "the police are the public and the public are the police." As I'm sure you're aware, rural sheriffs here were practicing "community policing" before "community policing" even had the name.
The entire American justice system is based upon the principle of voluntary compliance with the laws. That is to say that most people voluntarily obey most laws most of the time. We live in a community where our citizens proudly understand that the laws are in place for their protection. Calhoun and Gordon County citizens also understand that they have the responsibility not only to uphold laws, but to support those whom they've entrusted with the authority to enforce the laws.
Our rights are precious, but they are commensurate with our responsibilities as citizens. Calhoun and Gordon County citizens understand that they must never abdicate their responsibilities to uphold a lawful and peaceful society, lest they lose their rights.
An elected sheriff isn't just a peace officer, he or she is a community leader, entrusted by the citizenry with a great amount of authority. We wield this authority with temperance, empathy, and honesty. We do not abuse our authority. A lot of people are better than they believe they are. Often they only need some encouragement, and often we are in a position to provide that encouragement. The population of Gordon County is approximately 58,000.
But a population isn't a number, it's people, ordinary people trying to go about their lives. They all want to live, work, play, worship and have a life without having to live in fear of criminals, disorder, or undue government interference. They want to be treated fairly, equally, and with the respect due any law abiding person. No one wants law enforcement that appears weak or passive. People intent on doing wrong should not confuse kindness with weakness, because we always have the best interests of our people at heart. Public service is apolitical, non-partisan, and the law must be enforced without fear or favor. Our shared mission is to have the proverbial "servant's heart." Misconduct on the part of our staff is even more repulsive to us as it should be to yourselves.
Regarding your questions:
- GCSO staff has access in person and/or online to all of the training offered by the (statewide) Georgia Public Safety Training Center (GPSTC) system regarding racism, and de-escalation, which is required by state law of all peace officers on an annual basis. We employ a full-time training staff, as well as (private vendor) web based training systems for our staff. These platforms provide a wide range of instruction on subjects ranging from implicit bias to cultural awareness This training is interesting, timely, and has been well received by our staff members. Under current law, all peace officers in Georgia are required to receive 20 hours of in-service training annually. I require my staff to receive 40 hours, twice the required amount, annually.
- GCSO has a comprehensive "Response to Resistance" policy, as well as a long standing prohibition against using "more force than is required to effect an arrest" or to defend one's self or a third party from aggression. The definition of excessive force is self explanatory, i.e. more force than is lawfully necessary. Our guidelines and policies are governed by applicable Georgia statutes and common law. Both lethal and non-lethal force is addressed in our policies, and "choke holds" have never been a part of our training. Investigations into use of force by GCSO resulting in death or serious injury are investigated by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI). "Use of force" training is required of all sworn personnel on an annual basis. Our officers know that they have a duty to intervene in any situation wherein excessive force would be used. Our "Response to Resistance" policy is available for public inspection any time.
- GCSO policy prohibits racial profiling. Records are maintained of all stops (vehicle and foot) and are available for public inspection as are all of our (public) records.
- All GCSO patrol personnel are equipped with body-worn cameras which are in operation whenever a deputy interacts with the public. The cameras have been very well received by our staff, the court system, and the community. Video footage is reviewed on a regular basis by supervisory personnel to ensure compliance with established rules and regulations. The cameras provide invaluable evidence of criminal acts, and protect the staff from baseless complaints. Sheriff Ralston is even a proponent of the increased usage of body-worn cameras by public employees outside the public safety spectrum. Interestingly, while searching for the best body worn camera system to suit our particular needs and budget restraints, we contacted the U.S. Department of Justice to inquire which systems were in use by federal agencies. We were sure that the federal agencies would have only the best and thoroughly tested body-cameras in use. We were astonished to learn that no federal agency uses body-worn cameras, even though the DOJ is one of the most ardent supporters of their use.
- As of this week (personnel rosters fluctuate with employees entering and exiting the service), some 80% of our staff reside within the jurisdiction (Gordon County). Many of our staff members come from families who've lived here for many generations, and most of the staff attended public schools here. They live and raise their families here. Our personnel are intimately familiar with our community. They and their families go to church, ball games, and buy their groceries here. In short, we live here and have a stake in this community, too. We aren't strangers, and therefore we know most of the people with whom we come into regular contact. This makes our job easier, and the people we serve safer and more secure.
- We examined a 12 month period from January 1 through December 31, 2019, in which a total of 1,916 reports of crime were investigated. Of this total of 1,916 reports, 1,731 (90.5%) were filed by White victims; 105 (5.5%) were filed by Black victims; and 79 (4%) were filed by Latino or victims of other races. In cases reported by White victims, 1,002 cases (58%) were cleared by arrest or other means*. In cases reported by Black victims, 68 (66%) were cleared by arrest or other means. In cases reported by Latino or victims of other races, 49 (63%) were cleared by arrest or other means. *Other means is defined as cases which were discovered to be unfounded, the victim declined to prosecute or withdrew the complaint/refused to cooperate with investigation, etc.
Here are some additional facts which you might find interesting:
1. In 2019, there were 3,658 persons booked into the county jail. 2,730 (over 75%) of these persons were White, 546 were Black, 371 were Latino, with the remainder (11) being other races. (These numbers reflect activities of GCSO, Calhoun police, Fairmount police, and the Georgia State Patrol, and do not reflect non-custodial arrests, i.e. traffic citations, etc.)
2. The GCSO staff is diverse. According to the 2010 US Census, the population of Gordon County is some 76% white, with 24% other races. Our staff is 80% White, 6% Latino, and 4% Black, which pretty closely mirrors our demographics. We employ and have always employed both sexes, all races, openly gay persons, persons with physical restrictions, and elderly persons. We have minority employees in field supervision and on the senior command staff.
3. As I am sure you know, Georgia is a "right to work" state. Local law enforcement is not, and has never been, represented by a union(s). There is no collective bargaining on behalf of law enforcement officers in Georgia, period.
4. We are not an occupying force, we are public servants. We are not "militarized," nor have we ever embraced the concept. The militarization of the police is in fact the brainchild of the federal government, who literally begged state and local law enforcement in the 1990s and 2000s to accept and utilize combat equipment such as fully automatic weapons and armored vehicles. We have no need to maintain fully automatic weapons, explosive ordinance, nor armored vehicles. (We have however, made good use of federal government surplus trucks converting them into our
"storm fleet" which deploys in storms or any natural disaster.)
5. An integral part of this office is our auxiliary organization. The auxiliary is an all volunteer group that supports our community and this office. A large portion of the auxiliary members are people of color. The auxiliary raises thousands of dollars annually for local charities. The monthly meetings are open to everyone.
Depicting all law enforcement agencies and officers as the same is as wrong as depicting different races, faiths, persuasions, or orientations as the same. It is thoughtless and counterproductive to compare rural sheriff's offices to enormous, unionized, metropolitan police departments. It's not apples and oranges, its pineapples and basketballs. There is no other law enforcement entity in our country more representative of the will of the people than that of the Office of Sheriff! We are still the only country in the entire world where the electorate selects its own law enforcement, and this right should perpetually be jealously guarded.
We live in a wonderful community, the best in Georgia. Not because of our law enforcement services, but because of the people who live here. We don't always agree on every issue, but disputes are always handled in a fashion befitting our Great Republic. We live in a safe and secure community because it is the people who live here who set the tone for what is acceptable. We have a safe and secure community because this office enjoys the broad ranging support of the people we serve. As we've said, we live and work here among our neighbors, friends, and families. Our staff loves this county and the people who live here, or they would not put on badges and body armor daily and face the dangers we face We're all in this life together, and each one of us can certainly make a difference in our own way.
Peel's Principle No.9: "The test of law enforcement efficiency is the absence of crime and disorder, not the visible evidence of police action in dealing with them."
We serve the finest people in Georgia.
Again, our sincerest thanks and appreciation for taking an interest in this Office, and in Calhoun and Gordon County. You are always welcome to visit our office anytime.
God Bless America, and may God bless each of you,
Mitch Ralston, sheriff of Gordon County
Sir Robert Peel's Principles of Law Enforcement 1829
1. The basic mission for which police exist is to prevent crime and disorder as an alternative to the repression of crime and disorder by military force and severity of legal punishment.
2. The ability of the police to perform their duties is dependent upon public approval of police existence, actions, behavior and the ability of the police to secure and maintain public respect.
3. The police must secure the willing cooperation of the public in voluntary observance of the law to be able to secure and maintain public respect.
4. The degree of cooperation of the public that can be secured diminishes, proportionately, to the necessity for the use of physical force and compulsion in achieving police objectives.
5. The police seek and preserve public favor, not by catering to public opinion, but by constantly demonstrating absolutely impartial service to the law, in complete independence of policy, and without regard to the justice or injustice of the substance of individual laws; by ready offering of individual service and friendship to all members of society without regard to their race or social standing, by ready exercise of courtesy and friendly good humor; and by ready offering of individual sacrifice in protecting and preserving life.
6. The police should use physical force to the extent necessary to secure observance of the law or to restore order only when the exercise of persuasion, advice and warning is found to be insufficient to achieve police objectives; and police should use only the minimum degree of physical force which is necessary on any particular occasion for achieving a police objective.
7. The police at all times should maintain a relationship with the public that gives reality to the historic tradition that the police are the public and the public are the police; the police are the only members of the public who are paid to give full-time attention to duties which are incumbent on every citizen in the intent of the community welfare.
8. The police should always direct their actions toward their functions and never appear to usurp the powers of the judiciary by avenging individuals or the state, or authoritatively judging guilt or punishing the guilty.
9. The test of police efficiency is the absence of crime and disorder, not the visible evidence of police action in dealing with them.