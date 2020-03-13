The Gordon County Sheriff's Office released the following message on the sheriff's website:
"Sheriff Mitch Ralston announces that at 5 p.m. Friday, the following measures will take effect:
Visitation to the county jail is suspended. The Jail Lobby will be CLOSED. The only EXCEPTION will be people posting BOND for persons in custody. If you wish to post bond for a person in custody, call the Jail at 706-629-1244 to advise the Jail staff when you will arrive. Inmates may still communicate directly with persons outside via telephone service, which will not be affected.
Any detainee(s) will be screened, outside the main building, before admittance to the jail facility. No inmate workers, such as trash pick-up crews, will be outside the Jail facility.
The Sheriff’s Office business office lobby will be CLOSED to visitors. Do NOT come to the Sheriff’s Office to file a report. ANYONE NEEDING LAW ENFORCEMENT SERVICE SHOULD CALL 911.
These measures will be in effect until further notice.
The Sheriff’s Office staff is receiving Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) in anticipation of contact with persons infected with or exposed to Coronavirus/COVID-19. Sheriff Ralston urges everyone to follow the practices recommended by our public health officials, such as frequent and thorough hand washing, limiting contact with crowds, and other hygienic practices.
Sheriff Ralston said, “This crisis has prompted the federal government to declare a National Emergency. State and local authorities are taking strong measures to combat the spread of the virus as well. We all hope and pray that this will pass as quickly as possible, but we must all be prepared to suffer some inconvenience and deprivation while our medical community strives to contain the epidemic. I request that everyone take a part in looking after our elderly citizens, those with underlying medical conditions, or others especially vulnerable. I ask each person in the strongest possible terms, to adhere to the recommendations of our health officials. Lastly, I would humbly ask that you join me in praying for all of those affected by Coronavirus/COVID-19, and this community and country that we all love. God Bless.”