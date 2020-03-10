For the second consecutive year, Forbes Magazine has recognized Shaw Industries Group Inc.’s commitment to promote a corporate culture of diversity and inclusion by naming Shaw as one of “The Best Employers for Diversity.”
In collaboration with analytics firm Statista, Forbes identified The Best Employers for Diversity through an independent survey of 60,000 U.S. employees working for companies employing at least 1,000 people within their U.S. operations. The evaluation was based on four criteria, with the 500 companies receiving the highest total scores selected as the “The Best Employers for Diversity 2020.” Criteria included:
- Direct recommendations from employees regardless of age, gender equality, ethnicity, disability, LGBTQ+ and general diversity concerning their own employer.
- Indirect recommendations: participants were given the chance to evaluate other employers in their respective industries that stand out either positively or negatively with regard to diversity.
- Diversity among top executives / board: Based on extensive research an index was built based on the share of women who fill top executive or board positions.
- Diversity Engagement Indicators: Indicators of objective and publicly available diversity information (e.g. existence of a management position responsible for diversity, proactive communication of diverse company culture) were taken into account. Statista researched these indicators for each company using publicly available company information.
“Shaw’s success is dependent upon our people. Our ability to leverage their unique talent and perspectives, as well as creating a sense of openness and belonging, is the biggest driver contributing to our diverse and inclusive culture," said Mike Fromm, chief human resources officer at Shaw. "This culture encourages associates to share diverse perspectives and ideas to better understand our customers and their needs and to look at market opportunities and challenges from a variety of points of view, allowing for greater innovation and growth."
Lucia Cook, corporate diversity and inclusion leader at Shaw, stated, “Shaw’s efforts to foster an inclusive and diverse corporate culture include a wide array of initiatives geared toward associates at all levels and roles within the company. By committing to creating an environment where associates feel a sense of belonging and encouragement to bring their unique backgrounds and experiences to the table, we are able to uncover innovative solutions that spark growth, both in our people and our business. Inclusion in this ranking from Forbes is evidence of the high priority we place on this commitment.”
The Shaw Way, a multi-faceted strategy touching all aspects of business enterprise-wide, was developed around the company’s talent competency model, which drives the leadership imperatives necessary for success. The model is aligned with all talent processes from selection and performance management to leadership development and recognition. Demonstrating inclusive leadership is a key talent competency expected at every level of the organization.
Shaw’s diversity and inclusion efforts are continually shaping new talent acquisition and retention practices to reduce unconscious bias in the hiring and promotion process, including associates from all backgrounds in key business decisions, and educating its associate base on cultural fluency.
In addition to ongoing training and education, key initiatives include:
- Shaw’s Supplier Diversity Policy helps make a positive difference in the communities it serves by providing all suppliers with equal access.
- Associate-led Resource Groups (ARGs) drive engagement within the company by connecting associates with both similar and different perspectives. Open to all Shaw associates, ARGs focused on the needs and interests of women, Hispanic and Latino, Black and multicultural, veterans, LGBTQ+ associates and allies, and sales have connected thousands of associates with networking and professional development opportunities.
- Shaw formed the first bilingual Toastmasters group in Georgia.
- Shaw partners with Project SEARCH to offer an internship program for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.
- Future Workforce Development efforts partner with community and educational programs focused on STEM (Science Technology Engineering and Math) skills and career opportunities. Shaw has a number of programs keenly focused on showcasing STEM careers to underrepresented populations through mentorship, coaching and skills training.
Shaw Industries Group, Inc. is more than a flooring company – we are 22,000 people united in our vision of creating a better future for our customers, for our people, for our community and for our company. We provide carpet, resilient, hardwood, tile & stone, laminate, synthetic turf and other specialty items for residential and commercial markets worldwide. We meet diverse customer needs through an expansive portfolio of brands, including: Anderson Tuftex, COREtec, Patcraft, Philadelphia Commercial, Shaw Contract, Shaw Floors, Shaw Hospitality, Shaw Sports Turf, Southwest Greens, USFloors and more.
Headquartered in Dalton, Shaw is a wholly owned subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway with more than $6 billion in annual revenue and representation throughout the U.S., as well as in Australia, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, France, India, Mexico, Singapore, United Arab Emirates, and the United Kingdom. For more information about our company brands, operations and community involvement, or to join our industry-leading team, visit www.shawinc.com.