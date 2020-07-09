Shaw Industries announced this week the recipients of its 2020 Associate Dependent Scholarship, including Calhoun residents Aurora Lopez and Joshua Tolson.
In honor of the company’s commitment to creating a better future and supporting future workforce development, Shaw introduced the Associate Dependent Scholarship Program in 2019, awarding a scholarship of $1,000 to deserving high school students of Shaw associates.
“Fostering educational opportunities for this next generation of leaders is paramount for our company and perfectly aligns with our ‘people first’ mindset,” said Deanna Mathis, director of community outreach and corporate giving for Shaw Industries. “We are only as successful as the communities in which we operate and are committed to the development of future leaders in those communities. The selection process for this scholarship was very competitive, and we are proud to support these students as they pursue the next steps in their academic careers.”
Shaw extends its highest congratulations to the 37 recipients of this year’s $1,000 scholarship. Scholarships were granted on strict criteria, including a minimum 2.5 cumulative high school grade point average and a demonstrated passion for creating a better future.