Local hospitals have been hit hard by the spread of COVID-19, particularly in terms of protective gear for healthcare workers. In Calhoun, second grader Knolan Adkins and his grandmother, Judy Benton, are working diligently to try and help by sewing and donating face masks to AdventHealth Gordon and other community members.
“We’ve made them for the hospital. I have friends with elderly parents and we have made several for them too,” Benton said. “We are also making them for people who are working and still have to go out. My husband, my son, and Grace are all still working, so it’s for people like them.”
Grace Holcomb is Knolan’s mother. She is a nurse at AdventHealth Gordon and was, according to both Benton and Knolan’s father, Paul Adkins, the reason Knolan first expressed interest in helping to create a new supply of masks. He saw her going to work every day, heard her talking about the pandemic and wanted to help in any way that he could. Tackling the face masks seemed like a good place to start because he knew his grandmother could help him get it done.
Benton said she was not surprised when Knolan asked if they could find a way to help workers like Grace. Her grandson is known in their family for having what she referred to as a “sweet soul and generous heart.” His father agreed. Knolan, he said, “has a real intrinsic desire in his heart for everybody to experience happiness.”
In the past, he has volunteered at food drives, participated in Operation Christmas Child and donated clothes and toys to his church’s clothes closet.
“He has always been surrounded by people who know that having things in life won’t provide you with joy. Doing things for others and being communal and loving people is why we’re here. Every person in his life has impressed that upon him,” Adkins said. “He always wants to go the extra mile. When it comes to helping people, he would take the shirt off of his back if he had to.”
This time, all he had to do was learn to use a sewing machine.
Benton said it took one try for him to learn even though he had never, ever even tried to use one before. Now, he is able to make the masks entirely on his own, and he can even thread the machine by himself. Altogether, they have made and donated approximately 60 masks over the last few weeks. They expect that number to continue to rise.
“People find out we’ve been making them and they want us to make more,” she said. “We get requests a lot, but Knolan is still set on keeping the workers his priority. I think it’s because he loves his momma so much. You can tell he admires and is proud of what she does for a living. That means something to him. Their relationship is impenetrable, so if there’s anything he could do to help his mom or anyone in her shoes, he would do it.”
When he isn’t doing things for others, Knolan spends most of his time playing sports.
Now that school closures have been extended throughout the remainder of the year, he will be spending that time with his grandparents instead. Benton will watch him throughout the day and help him with his online learning coursework as needed. She will also continue to help him with his donation project.
“I want to help him do this for as long as we can,” she said. “He is such a tenderhearted and sweet boy. I want to encourage him to always be that boy.”