The Gordon Central High School track and field team had several athletes excel last week at its own quadrangular meet at Ratner Stadium.
The Sonoraville boys were first while Cass was second and Gordon Central was just behind both of them as all the teams continue to prepare for their upcoming Region meets next month.
The Warriors did not win any events, but did have quite a few high finishes to finish a solid day of competition.
In two different field events -- the long jump and the triple jump -- the Warriors had both the second and third place finisher. They also had one individual second place in the distance events.
In the long jump, teammates D'Andre McIntosh and Camden Miles had a real internal battle for second place in the long jump with the two separated by just a half-inch in the final results. And the long jump was probably the Warriors' best event with three of the top five finishers in the meet.
At day's end, McIntosh was second with an 18-11.5 distance and Miles was just off the pace, coming in third at 18-11. Sonoraville long jumper Ethan Hibberts was a close fourth in the event at 18-10 and Marquavious Yopp was fifth, and third for the Warriors, with a jump of 18-02.25 as the top five in the field were less than a foot apart.
In the triple jump, Aiddyn Bennett came in second with teammate Gavin Holmes behind. Bennett's best hop, skip and jump was a 35-10 and Holmes finished with a 33-09.
Junior Jose Lara was second in the 800-meter run and had to hold off a Cass runner at the finish line. Lara ended with a 2:16.10 and the third place time was a 2:17.52. He would also have a fourth place in the 800 (5:08.82).
The long jump was the first of two third-places that Miles would have on the day after he was also third in the 100-meter run with a time of 11.53. The winning time was an 11.31 and Miles was just a step at the finish line away from second as the runner-up time was an 11.50.
Gordon Central's other second place came in the 4-x-200 meter relay, where they ran an 1:42.95, which was less than a second off of Cass's first place showing of 1:41.99.
The Warriors were third in the other two relays, but had two of the top five teams in the 1,600.
The blue-and-silver had the third and fifth place teams in the 4-x-400 relay and were third in the 4-x-8.
In the 1,600 relay, the Warriors' A team was third (3:52.15) and the B team placed fifth (4:12.81).
Gordon Central junior Tyler Hedges also had an individual third, taking the bronze medal in the shot put with a heave of 35 feet, one inch. That event was won by an Armuchee shot putter who had the only toss past 40 feet.
The 3,200-meter relay team came in third as well for the Warriors, running a 9:45.20 in the event where the first three teams were just 14 seconds apart.
The Warriors also had four fifth places with two of those in the fields events and three in the running.
Sophomore Ashton Henry was fifth in the pole vault with an 8-6 and fellow sophomore Matthew Burdette was fifth in the discus with a 101-03 for the last heave over 100 feet.
Junior Leo Heath was fifth in the 100-meter hurdles (50.95) as the Warriors had three runners altogether in the event.
In the sprint events, Kopp had a fifth place in the 200-meter run (24.87) in a competition that had the first five places less than a half-second apart. And Jackson Kiker was fifth in the 400-meter run, covering the one lap around the track with a 58.87 for the last time under a minute among the racers.