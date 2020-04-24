One day, we were all living our normal day-to-day lives, and the next, we’re seeing and reading constant messages about the global coronavirus outbreak. It’s an example of how wildly unpredictable life can be.
During times like this, it’s completely normal to feel some level of stress and concern about how you and your family’s health and safety could be affected. While it may seem like much is out of your control, there are some things that you can do to more peacefully navigate the coronavirus outbreak.
And it starts from within. By focusing your efforts on being mentally, physically and spiritually strong, you’ll be better prepared to tackle any challenge ahead with grace and fortitude.
Here are some tips to reduce stress and embrace this time with resiliency.
Refocus your thoughts
Many things about coronavirus are simply out of our control. But this doesn’t have to make you feel out of control on the inside.
If your mind starts running through a cascade of possible dire events related to coronavirus, be mindful of the need to refocus on what you can control right now — including your emotional health. Calm your mind with activities such as visualization, deep breathing, walking, stretching, praying or listening to uplifting music to shift your mind and body toward positivity.
Connect with your loved ones
It’s easy to get caught up in the daily grind of life. But sometimes, major events stop us all in our tracks with a shift in perspective. Why not take this time to connect with your family and friends by phone or Facetime?
Show your support for one another and talk about your thoughts and feelings surrounding coronavirus. One thing to be aware of, though, is not sharing misinformation or rumors, as this can cause more anxiety. Be sure to rely on reputable sources for your facts, such as from global, local, state or federal government and health agencies.
Lean on your faith
During the most trying times in life, some find it comforting to lean on their faith for guidance and support. Connect with your spiritual leaders to find a sense of peace and understanding as you forge forward through this uncertain time.
Lean on your church or religious community. If you begin to feel stressed or anxious, try saying a prayer, reading an inspiring book or repeating positive messages to gain hope and strength.
Many local churches have switched to online church services, which can be found on their websites and Facebook pages. Try looking online for church services that offer messages of courage and hope.
Nourish your body
One thing within your control is the nutrition that you provide to your body. During stressful times, be mindful that your body needs all the help it can get with power-boosting nutrients.
Stay hydrated by drinking a lot of water, up your vitamin C with red peppers or citrus fruits and prioritize vegetables and healthy foods that nourish your body and mind to perform at its best.
Boost your physical strength
Exercise is one of the best ways to manage nervous energy. Get out in the fresh air for a walk, jog or bike ride. Getting active boosts blood flow to the brain, reduces stress hormones in the body and boosts the “happy” hormones that help us feel greater mental health. It also helps make your body physically stronger, so you’re more resilient to illnesses around you.
Focus on the facts
This is not a time to take a lesson from the last movie you watched on outbreaks. You may find it helpful to filter your newsfeed and only read information about coronavirus from trusted, reliable sources such as your world, federal, state and local government and health agencies.
Stay informed and prepare only as recommended by these trusted resources. Focusing on the facts can help you feel empowered and less fearful of the unknown.
Get your rest
When your mind is racing, it can be difficult to sleep. Developing an evening routine can help prepare your mind and body for bed. Drink some warm herbal tea or read a chapter of a book. Plug in a noise machine or use an app that helps you settle in for the night.
A good night’s sleep will help you feel your best the next day, allowing you to be focused and decisive about any challenges ahead.
If you are facing stress that is impacting your daily functioning, it’s important to get help to manage the stress that’s affecting your whole health. You can start by connecting with one of our compassionate and expert primary care providers at AdventHealth Medical Group where providers are currently conducting virtual visits. Download the AdventHealth app to set up your virtual visit today.