AdventHealth Medical Group is pleased to announce that Seth Van Dyke, FNP-C, has joined AdventHealth Medical Group Urology at Calhoun.
Van Dyke joins Hak Lee, MD, at AdventHealth Medical Group Urology at Calhoun. The clinic’s team of urologic specialists provide comprehensive care for both men and women. From kidney stones and urologic cancer to incontinence and bladder disorders, the providers at AdventHealth Medical Group Urology at Calhoun have the experience, expertise and state-of-the-art tools to effectively assess, diagnose and treat a wide range of urological conditions.
Van Dyke worked as a registered nurse in AdventHealth Gordon’s medical-surgical unit before becoming a certified nurse practitioner. He earned his Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Dalton State College in Georgia. He completed his Master of Science in Nursing from Kennesaw State University in Georgia. Van Dyke is certified through the American Academy of Nurse Practitioners.
To schedule an appointment at AdventHealth Medical Group Urology at Calhoun, call 706-879-4700.