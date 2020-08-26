The Sequoyah Garden Club recently installed its officers Installation for 2020-2021.
They include Elva McClure, corresponding secretary; Marilyn Lampe, telephone committee; Carol Martin, telephone committee; Ann Stephens parliamentarian; Sue Ellen Thomas, treasurer; Joan Goddard, corresponding secretary; Bobbie Jo Barton, recording secretary; Carol Bennett, second vice president; Sue Erwin, first vice president; Cheryl Parrott, president; and outgoing President Jean Lewis. Jean installed the new officers.
The Sequoyah Garden Club was organized and chartered in May 1950. The first president of the club was R.D. Walter. This year marks the 70th anniversary. SGC is a member of The National Garden Club Inc.’s Deep South Region and also the Laurel District.
The group plans to start meeting again in September or October. Meetings are held the second Tuesday of the month at 10 a.m. at Oakleigh, home of the
Historical Society on Wall Street in Downtown Calhoun. If interested in joining the Garden Club you may contact one of the members.
The Sequoyah Garden Club started the January 2020 meeting with a demonstration by Sue Erwin on how to make table arrangements in the winter. She made four arrangements using different vessels to demonstrate how it can be done.