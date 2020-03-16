The Sequoyah Ball, an annual fundraising event hosted by the Calhoun Woman's Club, has been postponed until further notice following the local outbreak of COVID-19.
"The health and wellbeing of our friends and community members being of the utmost importance, the Calhoun Woman's Club is rescheduling the Sequoyah Ball to a later date when the coronavirus is no longer a possible threat locally and our country is no longer under a national state of emergency," 2020 Ball Chair Sara Keys said in a press release.
Keys said the club is "extraordinarily grateful" to its 2020 sponsors and for those who have already purchased tickets for the ball and noted that all tickets that have been purchased thus far will remain valid once a new date has been set. She also thanked venue management at 209 on Wall Street, Joe Sowell with Elegant Catering and Harlan Rice with the Dexter Thomas Band for agreeing to honor their contracts in full for that new date. All silent and live auction items that were donated for the event will be held safely and will be available for bidding on the evening of the rescheduled ball.
"We are grateful also for the many silent and live auction items that have been donated. The businesses and individuals in our community are unrivaled in their supportiveness," Keys said. "Life may slow down the next few weeks. Hope you all have a good book or movie and can enjoy time with your families. Stay safe."
In the meantime, Keys requested that the community consider finding other ways to lend support to the Voluntary Action Center, the 2020 Ball beneficiary, as both of the major fundraising events planned to assist with their renovations and expanded meal program have been postponed as a result of the pandemic.