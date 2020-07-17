Senior citizens at the Morning Point of Calhoun assisted living community recently showed their support for Sonoraville High School’s Class of 2020 seniors by giving gift bags to the new graduates.
“The Class of 2020 faced a spring semester that was far from typical, and the residents at Morning Pointe wanted to make these students were honored and celebrated for all of their hard work,” said Morning Pointe Communications Specialist Emily Hodge. “We try to incorporate intergenerational activities into our programming whenever possible because it enriches the lives of both our seniors and the students.”
Life Enrichment Director Keisha Cox said the gift bags were stuffed with gift cards, picture frames to store graduation photos and more. She said the seniors living in the home loved giving the gifts to their younger counterparts.
“We had to wear masks and social distance but they were able to see each other in person to do this exchange,” Cox said. “My folks got to talk to the young people, even staying the right distance apart, and were able to pass down some life lessons about what to do after graduation and what happens next.”
According to Cox, getting to interact with the younger generation is something seniors at Morning Pointe have been missing most during the months since COVID-19 moved into the county. Inter-generational programming had to stop for their safety; giving the gift bags was one of the first of these activities to return.
“We usually do a lot of activities with kids in kindergarten all the way up to high school. They come talk to the residents, who love it, and the residents really missed that,” Cox said. “Even with masks and distancing, they loved giving the kids advice and telling them what they need to be doing.”
Cox said she plans to continue developing inter-generational programming at Morning Pointe in the future with the goal of getting young people interested in visiting the residents regularly.
“Right now, there are less opportunities for volunteering because of COVID, but anyone interested in volunteering or coming to visit at Morning Pointe should call us and let us know,” Cox said. “We would love to have anyone who wants to visit.”
Morning Pointe of Calhoun is located at 660 Jolly Road N.W. in Calhoun. To ask about volunteer opportunities, call 706-629-0777.