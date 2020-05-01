Sonoraville High School Class of 2020 valedictorian and STAR student Ben Stewart looks back on high school as a time of learning and hard work. He attributes all the achievements he has made, large and small, to the support of his family, his teachers and God.
“It’s super rewarding to get to the end of four years of hard work and see the end result,” Stewart said. “Anything I was able to do came from having a supportive family and teachers and also from God, of course. Being surrounded by good people and friends who work hard makes you better too.”
His parents, Dana and Will Stewart, are his two biggest supporters and mentors. He said that his mom in particular has had a major impact on his plans for the future. Dana Stewart is a nurse practitioner and a member of the Gordon County Board of Education, and he said seeing how much what she did meant to other people helped him decide going into the medical profession was the right choice for him.
“It’s almost like everywhere we go someone walks up to her and thanks her for helping them in some way. She’s probably the best person I know,” Stewart said. “I think watching her over the last few years of my life especially really helped me know I want to be a doctor and help people the way that she is able to.”
Helping people has always been an important part of Stewart’s life.
In addition to taking part in the Gordon County Chamber of Commerce’s leadership program and Chick-fil-A’s leadership academy, he has been a member of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes throughout his time at Sonoraville and is active in community service at New Town Baptist Church. He also spends a lot of time volunteering at Healing Hands Clinic in Gordon County.
“I try to be there at the clinic every Thursday night,” Stewart said. “They provide medical care for people who might not be able to get it otherwise, so that’s one of my favorite things to do.”
Asked to reflect on his high school memories, he said it was hard to choose just one event or activity that he will miss the most. Running cross country and playing baseball rank near the top of the list, as does spending time with his friends and teachers.
“You know, with this virus and everything, the biggest negative is that I haven’t really had a chance to walk around to each of my teachers and genuinely, in person, say thank you. I feel like every teacher I’ve had has played a role in getting me to where I am now, so I want them to know that I’m thankful,” he said. “It’s really taught me not to take anything for granted.”
Stewart said that lesson — to never take for granted any moment — really hit home when he realized he would never play in another high school baseball game.
“I didn’t know it was my last game and if I did I think it would’ve been different,” he said. “But that just taught me to always give everything a hundred percent and to go at things like it might be the last time you ever get to do them. I hope next year’s seniors know that. You always have to give your best because you never know when things could change.”