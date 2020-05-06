Gordon Central High School Class of 2020 valedictorian and football MVP John Rainwater is looking forward to life after high school, though he admits he isn’t sure what life post-graduation will look like. All he knows is that he is excited for the new freedoms that come with it, from eating lunch whenever he wants to spending time alone in a new city.
Rainwater will be attending the University of Georgia in the fall to study environmental engineering. He will also play for the university’s rugby team.
“I can’t even begin to imagine how life after high school will be,” Rainwater said. “Eating lunch whenever and wherever I want to is bound to be a plus. The aspect of freedom is something I’ll enjoy.”
Asked what he will miss most about Gordon Central and his time in high school, he referenced his friends and all the things they were able to do together, both in school and outside of it.
Rainwater served as captain of the school football and soccer teams, was a class representative for the Student Government Association, helped plan school activities as a member of the National Honor Society, participated in academic extension activities as a member of Warrior Academy, helped connect students with one another through the Sources of Strength program, lead student worship as a leader in the Fellowship of Christian Athletes and was a full member of the Spanish Honor Society. He also participated in the Chick-fil-A Leader Academy and Gordon County’s Youth Leadership program.
“I made so many great memories in high school, from singing on the bus after a game, going crazy at a pep rally, to planning senior pranks,” Rainwater said. “However, I think the best part about high school, and the part I’ll miss the most is the friendships that were made along the way. High school was a great way to get to know people and make memories that will last a lifetime. I’ll miss laughing in the hallways with friends and being able to see them every day.”
The hardest thing about saying goodbye to Gordon Central right now, Rainwater said, is knowing that there won’t ever be the same sort of closure that other graduating classes got. Because of the coronavirus outbreak, he and his classmates won’t be able to have one last day walking the halls together.
“There was never a sense of closure. Our last day of school was just a seemingly normal day in March. None of us knew it could’ve been the last day we saw each other and walked the halls together,” he said. “Not only that, but the pandemic has restricted us from spending time with our friends who we won’t be able to see as often starting next year. It’s crazy to think I may never see some faces again.”
As hard as that has been, Rainwater said it has also taught him a valuable lesson about cherishing every moment life, even the ones that seem mundane at first.
To next year’s senior class, he offered this advice: “Cherish every moment as if it’s your last. While there might not be a pandemic, you can never be too sure what’s going to happen.”