Gordon Central High School senior Corinna Freeman plans to attend Dalton State University next fall to study psychology and music. Later, she plans to attend Georgia State University to earn a masters in psychology with an emphasis in behavior analysis.
Reflecting on her senior year, Freeman said she has struggled with the impact the local coronavirus outbreak had on schools. School closures caused by the pandemic made the already intimidating changes that seniors face as they prepare to enter the “adult world” more difficult and stressful.
“I viewed the last three months of high school as the time to get used to the idea of no longer being in high school, of being an adult and going to college and to get used to the idea that I might not see my friends again,” she said. “That was the time to say goodbye to friends and teachers. We were taught that prom and graduation was the reward for going to school for 14 years of our lives and then all the sudden there was the possibility that it was not going to happen anymore. It is scary to have your life change so drastically, so quickly, and not have any control over anything that was happening.”
Even so, Freeman said high school is a time she will always look back on fondly, particularly the memories she has from being involved with the school’s theater department and the Thespian Society. Not only did getting involved with both help her discover her passion for music, but they also helped her to develop an outlet for life’s stressors — one that has benefited her greatly during the last several months.
“I have always felt really connected to music and the way it lets you escape reality for a while to be someone different,” Freeman said.
Specifically, Freeman said she wanted to thank Mrs. Nelson from Sonoraville High School, where she attended classes for part of her high school career, for teaching her everything she knows about music and for helping her learn that if she pushes herself she can achieve anything.
“From Gordon Central I want to thank Mrs. Dobson, Mrs. Sullivan, and Mr. Skiffen. Mrs. Dobson was my art teacher that inspired me to keep painting and doing things I love even when it gets hard. Mrs. Sullivan taught me that there is room for love in everyone and room to love everyone, and Mr. Skiffen was my volleyball coach and he showed me how important it is to let the small things roll off my back and to not let people get under my skin,” she said. “I am so very thankful or all of these mentors that I was able to have during my high school years.
Outside of theater, she was a member of HOSA, a club for future health professionals, Sources of Strength and the varsity volleyball team. She was also involved at Sonoraville Baptist Church, where she assisted with ministries around the holidays. Freeman hopes to continue to play volleyball and participate in musicals in college.
To next year’s seniors, Freeman offered up one piece of advice: “I would tell them to love yourself and the friends that you know are true friends.”
“Don’t second guess yourself if you are not happy and be brave. High school is hard and its hard to find your own voice while being surrounded by so many other people trying to find their own voice too,” Freeman said. “Do what you love and don’t let any one tell you other wise. Be kind and caring and make the most of the time that you have. Enjoy your senior year. Work hard and do your best but don’t make the whole year about your grades. Have fun while it lasts.”