Andie Robinson started high school at Milton High School in Alpharetta and transferred to Calhoun in her sophomore year. Going from having 600 students in her class alone to having 1,200 in her entire school, she said, was a tough transition at first, but one that she was ultimately grateful for.
Calhoun has become her home and she has made so many memories here that she will look back on fondly in the years to come, from working as an office aid (Robinson gave a special shoutout to Mrs. Carrie Wells for “letting me deliver mail every day!”) to spending time with her friends on campus.
“I have so many great memories from high school. I’ve had the opportunity to compete at the state level for both softball and golf, and have had the opportunity to compete nationally for our academic team,” Robinson said. “My best memory overall is speaking at Fields of Faith this past year and getting to see so many students respond to the Gospel. I will miss all of the teachers and faculty that I see and speak with in the halls every day!”
High school was a busy time for Robinson. She was involved with, or, she said “at the very least connected to,” absolutely everything during her four years there.
She was a member of the local Girl Scouts, as she had been since first grade, participated in the Calhoun/Gordon County Chamber of Commerce Youth Leadership Program, was a member of the National Honor Society, served as the Vice President of Community Service for the Beta Club, was the secretary and treasurer for the Spanish Honors Society, served as Huddle Leader for the Fellowship of Christian Athletes, served on the academic/quiz bowl team and was the 2019 National History Bowl Competitor, was a state competitor for the varsity golf team, and was a 2017 state champion for the varsity softball team. Before coming to Calhoun, she also served as the co-captain of Milton High School’s junior varsity softball team and played for Milton’s junior varsity basketball team.
On top of those activities and accomplishments, she also participated in local and national volunteer activities outside of school. She served locally through school clubs and SPLASH Gordon, and served on a broader scale with her church youth groups. With Calhoun First Baptist, Robinson served in Cincinnati. With Alpharetta First Baptist, she served in Washington, D.C.
“Service and giving back are so important to me because they are a tangible demonstration of my love and God’s love for all people,” she said.
Looking to the future, Robinson said she hopes to qualify for academic honors societies in college and get plugged into campus ministries. She does not plan to further her athletic career beyond intramural sports.
The end of senior year for the Class of 2020 has been disrupted in very real ways by the coronavirus pandemic and subsequent school closures.
Robinson said that has made things different for seniors, but said she doesn’t feel as though they are missing out on anything.
“We are living in a time that will be recorded in history, and it is up to us to make the best of it. It would be selfish to complain that we are ‘missing’ anything when in fact the things that matter are still with us. By God’s grace, I still have my family, I still have the connections I have made over the years, and I still have the knowledge I gained in school. Other than that, everything else is just extra,” Robinson said. “The biggest impact the cancellations have had on me is that they have served as a reminder to live every day as though it were your last. Speak with every person and serve them as though it may be your last encounter with them.”
Robinson said she wanted to thank those people in her life who have been there for her not only through the pandemic, but through so many other trials and happy times in her life.
“I have been blessed with so many mentors and friends throughout my life that it would be impossible for me to name even a portion of them. If you have ever spoken truth over me or have just allowed me to ramble to you, then know that I love you and am forever grateful for you,” she said. “I would like to specifically thank my family though — I love you, Mom and Dad! Tyler and Karley, y’all are great!”