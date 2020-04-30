AdventHealth Gordon is pleased to announce that Christina Seminario has been promoted to director of patient experience and operational excellence.
Seminario has been part of the AdventHealth team for over seven years. She has worked as a nurse in the medical-surgical unit, a data analyst, and most recently, she served as manager of operational excellence.
“Christina has been instrumental to the success of the operational excellence and patient experience department as a manager,” said Wes Fetner, assistant chief nursing officer of AdventHealth Gordon. “We are excited to see her grow into this new role.”
Seminario is currently pursuing her master’s degree and enjoys trying new recipes, hiking and spending time with her family and friends.