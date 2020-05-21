A second man has been arrested in relation to the investigation into the killing of two Floyd County women whose bodies were dumped over a bridge last week.
Arrest warrants stated 36-year-old Devin Lashawn Watts, who is a convicted felon, hid a .380 caliber Glock pistol in the closet of apartment J-10 at the Callier Forest Apartments on Monday.
The pistol had been reported stolen from Pickens County. Watts’ apartment is listed in the A building of that complex located at 131 Dodd Blvd., according to the warrant.
He was arrested Tuesday and is being held without bond on charges of felony theft by receiving stolen property and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Watts is the second person arrested in connection with the investigation into the killing of 19-year-old Vanita Nicole Richardson and her 31-year-old sister, Truvenia Clarece Campbell.
The bodies of the two women were found on May 13 by a DOT crew. The women both had bags over their heads and had been dumped off the bypass bridge near the Etowah River. Rome police are assisting the GBI.
On Monday afternoon, agents along with local law enforcement arrested 28-year-old Desmond Lavonta Brown on a misdemeanor obstruction charge at the K building of the apartment complex.
Brown is accused of entering a vehicle after being told not to do so by police and then resisting officers before being restrained.
The Rome Police Department was requested by the GBI to pull over a vehicle in the location to execute a search warrant around 2 p.m. Monday, according to 911 traffic.
A GBI medical examiner completed autopsies on the two women on May 14 and ruled their deaths homicides. Neither the GBI nor local law enforcement have released the cause of death. An initial incident report obtained through an open records request had the listing of the possible weapon used in the incident redacted.
GBI spokesperson Nelly Miles declined to release the cause of death on Wednesday.
Anyone with information can contact the GBI tip line at 1-800-597-8477 (TIPS).