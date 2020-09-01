Keep Calhoun-Gordon Beautiful hosted its second annual “Love the Earth” golf tournament last Friday at Fields Ferry Golf Club. Sixteen teams and 21 hole sponsors participated in the event, raising more than $10,000 for green efforts in Calhoun and Gordon County. Founding KC-GB member Judy Peterson estimated the total profit at around $14,000.
“We haven’t got an exact number just yet, but I would say we raised right at or around $14,000,” Peterson said. “That’s really incredible if you think about everything going on with COVID right now.”
The organization was originally concerned about how well the tournament would do this year because of COVID-19, but Peterson said things went off without a hitch. Participants were provided with individual carts if they wanted to social distance while playing, and lunch was delivered to each cart individually to avoid pulling large numbers of people into one space.
“The result of us doing that extra work is that we had 16 teams this year,” Peterson said. “We had 18 last year, so that’s great. That’s what we were hoping for.”
First place in the tournament went to Thomas Lomax, Ken Thomas, Jacob Lee and David Noll, who played under the team name Carpets of Dalton Fire Protection. Second place was awarded to the Evans Team (Ryan Evans, Marty Bright, Seth Ronk and Will Rawlings). Third place went to Ty Rutledge, Adam Rutledge, Roland Cantrell and Colby Hipp, RUTCO Recycling.
Mohawk was the Platinum Sponsor for the Love the Earth tournament for the second time this year, donating $5,000 to the cause. This extra effort won the company KC-GB’s first-ever Collaborator Award. KC-GB Vice President Jordan Stone presented the award on Monday.
“Mohawk supported us through a hard time and for you to give us this sponsorship right now, it really means a lot to us and tells us that you guys are supportive of this community,” Stone said. “This would not have been possible without you.”
Peterson, who has long praised Mohawk for “walking the talk” of sustainability, said she is particularly impressed by the manufacturer’s efforts to recycle and “up-cycle” in partnership with the recycling center.
“They take tires that are thrown out or donated, and they turn them into mats,” she said. “That’s incredible, and it’s really just one of the ways they’re taking steps to be green.”
Keep Calhoun-Gordon Beautiful is a nonprofit committed to promoting a healthier, safer, more livable community through education, beautification, and environmentally sustainable projects and practices. For more information about the organization, upcoming events or to join, visit www.keepcalhoungordonbeautiful.org.