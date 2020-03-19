Calhoun and Gordon County school officials announced in a joint statement on Wednesday morning that local schools will remain closed through April 10, which includes the already-scheduled spring break holiday. This news follows an executive order by Gov. Brian Kemp, who ordered closures for all public elementary, secondary and post-secondary schools close through the end of the month on Monday.
"Teachers will make contact with students in order to continue instructional activities through April 3. No assignments will be given the week of spring break. As we gain additional information from state and local officials, we will reassess and determine if additional time is needed beyond this date," the statement said.
All field trips for the remainder of the school year have also been cancelled, per the release. Details on monetary refunds will be made available to families as soon as they are determined. School-sponsored events will be postponed or cancelled for the duration of the school closures.
Both Calhoun and Gordon County schools have enacted plans to continue feeding students through the original March 27 school closure and have said they plan to continue those plans through April 3.
School Nutrition Director Kim Kiker said Calhoun City Schools will not be feeding students during the Spring Break period.
"Our feeding program has been going very well so far," Kiker said. "We're reaching about 1,500 kids a day for both breakfast and lunch, so we're meeting the needs of most everyone in our community."
Betsy Roam, director of School Nutrition for Gordon County Schools, said the meal service program for the county has also gotten off to a successful start. She also stated that anyone still in need of meals should contact the school nutrition department at 706-625-0786.
"In the first three days of operation, we have served more than 8,000 meals," Roam said. "We have expanded the number of drop off locations and worked with families to ensure we are meeting the needs of children."
Details about both feeding programs can be found online on www.calhouncityschools.org and www.gcbe.org.
This week, Georgia State Superintendent Richard Woods also announced the state's Milestones end-of-grade (EOG) and end-of-course (EOC) testing will be suspended until futher notice to ensure the safety of students and staff during the coronavirus outbreak. Woods is also suspending the Georgia Alternative Assessment/GAA 2.0, teacher and leader evaluation requirements and reporting, and state-level attendance-related.
"Right now, schools’ focus needs to be on the safety of their students and staff,” Superintendent Woods said. “The focus should be first and foremost on health and safety, then on flexible and creative ways to keep learning and growing. It’s common sense: testing and accountability requirements should not place an additional burden on students, parents, and educators during this time, and they will not in Georgia.”
The Georgia Milestones EOC tests are usually worth 20% of course grades for students. Woods said he will recommend the suspension of that percentage requirement on March 27.
Gordon County Schools Director of Communications Amy Parker said county schools will determine a plan for issuing grades if that suspension is approved and will alert the community as soon as that plan is finalized.
"Our instructional staff continues to work extremely hard to make sure our students are getting the best learning experience possible, and they have been very creative and resourceful throughout this process," Parker said. "Not only are they providing thoughtful lessons, but they are also interacting with students to ensure they continue to build meaningful connections with them."
Both school systems have also released online and distance learning plans to continue student education throughout the duration of the closures.
For Gordon County Schools, classwork will be provided to students through Schoology, the district’s learning management system. To learn more about how to access the system, visit www.gcbe.org/online.
For Calhoun City Schools students, classwork is being made available through Schoology and other systems as necessary. To access the coursework, visit www.calhounschools.org, click on the Student tab, then Distance Learning and the appropriate grade and course.
Gordon County Superintendent Kim Fraker thanked the community in the following statement on Thursday:
"We want to thank our community for its patience as we work through the logistics of this unprecedented event. We have incredible staff members who have worked diligently to ensure we are able to meet the needs of our students, not just instructionally, but physically and emotionally as well. Our maintenance and transportation departments have continued to work to clean and disinfect our facilities and buses. Teachers and other instructional staff are providing instructional opportunities for students and making contact with each of them to make sure they have what they need. Our bus drivers and nutrition staff have worked tirelessly to ensure students are fed. Our student services team has been working to help our families with community support, and our leadership team and other school and system personnel have continued to be available to answer questions, solve problems and fill in wherever needed. We have also had community leaders reach out to assist as well. This is truly a community-wide effort, and I feel incredibly blessed to be a part of this wonderful community, now more than ever."