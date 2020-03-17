Calhoun City and Gordon County Schools announced last Friday that they would be closing through March 27 in an effort to keep students safe and limit the local outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic. On Monday evening, Gov. Brian Kemp extended that closure through the end of the month for all public elementary, secondary and post-secondary schools in the state.
"This measure is critical to reducing local transmission in communities across our state, and I ask Georgians to continue to follow best practices -- washing their hands regularly, isolating the elderly and chronically ill, and avoiding large events if possible -- in the days and weeks ahead," Kemp said in a statement.
In the aftermath of the announcement, parents and guardians expressed concern about continuing education and feeding their children meals typically provided at school. Both systems responded quickly to address these concerns, as did community organizations and businesses, and will continue to provide breakfast and lunch for students during the closure.
Calhoun City Schools announced it would deliver free lunch to students by bus at their usual bus stops between the hours of 11 a.m. and 1 p.m., Monday through Friday, and would also have free breakfast on site for students to take home for the following day. Those who would prefer to pick up meals themselves were given the option to do so by visiting Calhoun Elementary School during those same hours. More specific arrival times for buses are listed online at www.calhouncityschools.org.
Gordon County Schools said it would provide meals for students at various locations across the county, including schools, campgrounds, apartment buildings and local recreation departments, Monday through Friday. A full list of those locations, meeting times and meal plans can be found online on the Gordon County Schools website or seen in the graphic to the right.
For more information about Gordon County Schools' school closure meal service, call 706-625-0786, ext. 8015 or 8014.
The first of these meals were delivered to students on Monday.
"By making our regular [bus] stops and sometimes walking door to door, we were able to feed approximately 1,000 students. I truly appreciate the staff coming together under the leadership of School Nutrition Director Kim Kiker to make this happen. Our goal is to ensure no student misses a meal during what would be a regular scheduled school day," said CCS Supintendent Michele Taylor. "If you see a bus driver or food service employee, please thank them. They are going above and beyond to love always, understand needs and capture hearts."
Both school systems have also released online and distance learning plans to continue student education throughout the duration of the closures.
For Gordon County Schools, classwork will be provided to students through Schoology, the district's learning management system. To learn more about how to access the system, visit www.gcbe.org/online.
For Calhoun City Schools students, classwork is being made available through Schoology and other systems as necessary. To access the coursework, visit www.calhounschools.org, click on the Student tab, then Distance Learning and the appropriate grade and course.
Gordon County Schools Director of Communications Amy Parker said hard copies of educational material will be made available to students attending Gordon County schools as needed and noted that families with extenuating circumstances that could prevent students from completing assignments should contact the school for guidance. In its Distance Learning Plan, Calhoun City Schools said students dealing with unforeseen circumstances such as power outages or issues with technology would not be penalized.
"They will be given additional time to make up the work upon their return to school," the plan said.
Those concerned about not having access to the internet or digital resources should contact Comcast. The company is offering two months free to new Internet Essentials customers in response to recent and anticipated emergency measures associated with COVID-19.
Visit www.internetessentials.com/covid19 or call 1-855-846-8376 for more information.