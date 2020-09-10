All Calhoun City and Gordon County Schools students will be able to eat breakfast and lunch at school for free following an announcement that the USDA has extended its Seamless Summer Meal Program for meal service through Dec. 31. Beginning Monday, meals will also be available for pick up for all local children under the age of 18.
Daily meal pick-up will include a free lunch, as well as breakfast for the following day. Additional meals and a la carte items will continue to be charged to student accounts as normal.
Pick-up locations differ for each school system. VAL students at Gordon County Schools may pick-up meals from any school of their choosing. Detailed information regarding designated pick-up areas at each school will be announced soon, according to GCS Director of Communications and Community Engagement Amy Parker.
Previous lunch pick-up locations for Gordon County have included Sonoraville High School, Gordon Central High School, Belwood Elementary, Tolbert Elementary and W.L. Swain Elementary School.
Meals may also be picked up at the back of each Calhoun City Schools campus daily from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Families with students in COLA may begin picking up meals for their students daily, without pre-ordering.
In past years, summer feeding programs in Calhoun and Gordon County have provided more than 2,700 meals each day to ensure low-income children are provided with both breakfast and lunch even when school is not in session. That was especially true in 2020, as teachers, faculty and staff fought together against the COVID-19 pandemic.
Both Parker and Calhoun City Schools School and Community Relations Director Jennie Coker encouraged students and their families to submit Free and Reduced Lunch applications before Sept. 30 to ensure eligibility by Jan. 1.
“All families are encouraged to complete a Free and Reduced application online, even if you are not sure if you qualify,” said Coker. “These applications help our system to receive funding that allows us to continue offering students an outstanding educational opportunity.”
Free and Reduced Lunch applications are available online at online through www.schoolcafe.com.