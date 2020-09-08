The Calhoun City Schools report regarding cases of COVID-19 among students and school employees released Friday showed only one new case.
The updated posted on the system website shows one confirmed student case at Calhoun High School. The report notes that the student has not been on campus since Aug. 27.
Gordon County School’s weekly update showed five active cases among students but none among employees.
The student cases included two at Sonoraville High School and one each at Red Bud Elementary, Gordon Central High and Ashworth Middle School.
Gordon Central High closed for two weeks now due to a lack of teachers after possible exposures resulted in a high number of quarantining among staff members. No other local schools have taken such action. The high school reopened Wednesday, Sept. 2.
Calhoun Superintendent Michele Taylor and Gordon Superintendent Kimberly Fraker have said previously that schools will follow guidelines from the Georgia Department of Public Health regarding notification of possible exposure and quarantine rules related to positive cases. Students and their families will be notified is they have possibly come into contact with a positive case.
The Georgia Department of Public Health reported on Monday that Gordon County's cumulative number of confirmed cases so far was 1,598, with 31 deaths reported.
Statewide, the DPH showed a total of 283,807 positive cases of COVID-19 in Georgia, with 6,044 deaths, since the beginning of the pandemic.