The Calhoun City Schools report regarding cases of COVID-19 among students and school employees released Friday showed nine cases.
The updated posted on the system website shows five Calhoun High School and one Calhoun Primary School student have tested positive as of Aug. 21. The report says four of the six students have not been on campus this week. Among staff members, two positive cases were recorded at Calhoun High, while another was recorded at Calhoun Elementary School. Of those three, two of the staff members had not been on campus since Aug. 11 but recently returned after following required quarantine rules.
Gordon County School's weekly update showed two active cases among students and five active cases among employees.
The student cases included one each at Ashworth Middle School and Gordon Central High School. The employee cases included three at Gordon Central and one each at Sonoraville Elementary and Tolbert Elementary.
Gordon Central was closed on Wednesday for at least a two-week period due to a lack of teachers after possible exposures resulted in a high number of quarantining among staff members. No other local schools have taken such action.
Calhoun Superintendent Michele Taylor and Gordon Superintendent Kimberly Fraker have said previously that schools will follow guidelines from the Georgia Department of Public Health regarding notification of possible exposure and quarantine rules related to positive cases. Students and their families will be notified is they have possibly come into contact with a positive case.